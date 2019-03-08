Race night: The Burwash football club invite you to join them tomorrow evening at 7.30 for really fun evening at the The Bear Motel, where thy will be hosting a race evening. These are such great event, with a little gambling and lots of laughs, watching the televised races to see who wins. The proceeds from the event will be split between the Football club and Family Sprit charity in Uganda. Promises to be a fabulous evening.

Opera: If something more cultural is for you then why not go along to St Bartholomew’s church for A Night at the Opera. This event is also tomorrow evening from 7pm. Pianist Ashley Beauchamp will accompany Madison Nonoa, soprano and Filipe Manu, Tenor. They are all students at the Guildhall school of music and drama and are coming to Burwash to perform some well known and much loved favourites from the operas. Entry is £15 for adults and £5 for children, and includes light refreshments. Call 07769 204174 for more details. Tickets available from the flower shop.

Bingo: The next charity bingo afternoon will be on Sunday, at the Burwash village hall from 2.30pm, doors open at 2pm. These fun events are great for the whole family to enjoy, from grandparents down to the children. There are again some great prizes to be won. A raffle will be held and home made cakes with the refreshments. We are raising money to make a dream come true for two young dancers to go and dance in Paris at the end of March. Abbie and Ella will join us at the bingo so hopefully we can learn more. Abbie told me they do all types of dance from ballet to tap, Lindy hop to street dance. Please do come along and help them reach their target to get to Paris. Any prize donations are always gratefully received.

Bateman’s: Also this weekend Bateman’s are celebrating world book day. Being held on both days, there will be story telling from the limited edition world book day children’s book, from 11am to 4pm. You can spend your voucher in the Oast House shop on an exciting new books to take home. For more details see the website www.nationaltrust.org.uk or call 01435 882302.

AGM: The Burwash Village hall will be holding their Annual General meeting on Tuesday in the meeting room of the hall from 8.00pm. This will be preceded by a users and committee meeting. Do go along and see how the village hall works. It is a big part of the village and is 112 years old. The committee work hard to keep the building in good repair and often face daunting fund raising. This is so at the moment as they need to replace the three wooden windows at the front of the building. Because the building is listed, they have to replace them with wooden ones which are very costly. The committee have several fund raising events organised for the rest of the year but are always willing to have other ideas put to them. Come along to the meeting on Tuesday and see how and if you can help.

Flower Club: The Burwash flower arrangement club are holding another workshop on Wednesday at the Burwash village hall from 10am to 12 noon. Entitled Sprintime it will be led by Mrs Maggie Hayes. If you are interested you must book a place by calling Maureen Jenner on 01435 882045 as places are limited. The cost of the day is £10.

BLG: The Burwash Ladies group will also meet on Wednesday, at 2pm for 2.15pm I The Burwash village hall. Their speaker will be Mr Paul Moriarty, and his topic is RMS Queen Mary - The golden age of transatlantic liners. Sounds interesting, especially see that some of new liners are so big. This group have a wide variety of talks, outings etc, and would be delighted to welcome new members.

Lent, lunch & lions: A five part series exploring the themes of hope and redemption, based around the film The Greatest Showman is being held from 12.30 to 2pm from Tuesday, in the vicarage of St Philip’s church. The sessions will be led by Graham Lewis, and will consist of soup and roll each week. Please call Graham on 01435 882172 and let him know you will be joining him. The book will be provided - £6 donation welcome. The Lions? You will have to turn up to find out.

Skydive: So many of us will know and remember Jane Woodgate and what a great doctor she was when she worked here in Burwash. Although no longer here Jane is still busy helping people, mainly those with ME. Since 2017 she has been helping The ME trust which is funded by donations. To help with the fund raising Jane is going to do a sponsored tandem sky dive on 27 March. She would be very grateful to anyone who would like to sponsor her, you can do so on line at www.ukvirginmoneygiving/janewoodgate. There are also sponsor forms in Fairfield surgery and Oak Lodge dental surgery in Heathfield.