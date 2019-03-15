Soup lunch: Thank you to everyone who supported the last soup lunch. Once again it was a fun event with a great atmosphere. We had even more people come along to taste one or more of the seven delicious freshly made soups and the naughty but nice desserts. Some went back for more than seconds which was good and we had very little left at the end of the day. Grateful thanks to everyone who came along and especially the amazing helpers. We raise £474 for the new window funds at the village hall.

Bingo: we were almost overwhelmed by the number of people who came along and supported the bingo last Sunday. We had to get out more tables and chairs and then ran out of bingo books and had to put a full sign on the door. We are really sorry if anyone turned up and couldn’t get in. There were whole families playing and winning the amazing prizes, for which we are extremely grateful to everyone who donated. Grateful thanks to Davina, Colin and Callum Swaine, Jilly Wingfield, Gill Saunders and Barry Taylor for all your amazing help. Also to Abbie Sharpington and Ella Keegan for their help on the day and collecting prizes. We really hope they have a great experience when the go to Paris at the end of the month. We raised £658 to make their dream come true. Thank you everyone who came along.

Pavilion News: The Burwash Weald and Common Pavilion is getting plenty of use, with several regular weekly clubs and classes being held, parties for all ages have had the atmosphere buzzing with lively music and dancing. The annual Call my Bluff is being held tonight at 7.30pm and once again is a sell out. The committee would welcome ideas for other quiz like evenings if volunteers can be found. The outside of the building begins to look very spring like as the new bulbs burst into flower. If you have ideas call Jan McCartney on 01435 882117.

After 8’s: The ladies of the Burwash Common and Burwash Weald will be meeting at the Burwash Common pavilion on Wednesday evening from 7.30pm. This meeting will be their AGM. They will be looking at the agenda for the yearly calendar of events and look for suggestions. They have some exciting events coming up including a night at Brighton dog races, an evening dinner and theatre put on by SADS. If you would like to join this group of ladies why not go along to their AGM or call Jan McCarney 882117.

Jumble: Next Saturday 23rd the Burwash Guides and Brownies will be holding one of their twice yearly jumble sales. It will be held in the Burwash village hall. If you have any items to donate please call Jackie Ashdown 01435 882196 or leave it at the hall on Saturday morning. Clothes, books, games, jigsaws, bric a brac, cakes etc, all will be gratefully received.

Love Burwash: Also next Saturday the Burwash Parish council will be holding their Love Burwash spring clean and are looking for volunteers in all three of our villages. The volunteers will be washing road signs, which is great. You can see them for yards before you get to them because they are so clear. They will clearing away litter, dead leaves and flower, brambles and over grown vegetation. If you can help contact Betty McBride MBE, 01435 883615. Hi visablity jackets are necessary.

British Legion: Looking forward, the Burwash Branch of The Royal British Legion are having a day trip to The Impreial War Museum in Duxford, on Wednesday 5 June, as part of the D-Day 75 commemorations. There will be a special event with more than 30 Dakotas flying, and a mass parachute drop similar to D-Day. The cost of the day is £40 and includes coach travel and entrance to the museum. To find out more and to book places contact Steve Mintram on 01435 882444 or email Steve.mintram@btinternet.com