Love Burwash: Tomorrow morning the volunteers will be out and about giving our three villages a spring clean. They will wash the road signs, clear over grown vegetation, pick up litter and generally spruce the area up. You can join in by contacting the Parish clerk, on Burwashparishclerk@gmail.com or on 07854 699518. Of course we can all do out bit to keep the villages looking good by not dropping litter and picking up after your dog.

Jumble: The Burwash Brownies and Guides are holding another of their popular jumble sales to morrow afternoon at the Burwash village hall. The doors will open at 2.30pm. All the usual stalls will be set up, jumble, good as new, books and toys, bric a brac, cakes, raffle and tombola. Any items of donation for any of the stalls can be left at the hall I. The foyer on Saturday morning. All proceeds will go to group funds for the upkeep of their hut.

Lunch: The next lunch hosted by the Burwash branch of Age Concern will be held on Monday at the Bear. If you are over 55 and would like to join them, you would be very welcome. It costs £9 for a delicious two course meal and coffee. This is a great way to meet up with friends and make new ones. To join them call Jean Plummer on 01435 883483.

Road Safety: Next week is Road Safety week, and Burwash is getting involved. The children of the Burwash primary school have designed posters which will be on display around the village and on the village website. This is something we can all get to grips with and help make our three villages a safer place to be on the roads. To contact them and to give feedback and ideas at burwashoutsiders2019@gmail.com.

Lenten Lunch: The Churches if Christ the King and St Bartholomew’s are getting together to hold another Lenten lunch. It is being held at the Burwash village hall 12.30pm to 2.00pm. Entry is £5 and includes delicious home made soups and tasty bread. Money raised will go to Medecins sans Frontieres, and Burwash village hall. Do go along and have a fun light lunch.