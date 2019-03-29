Love Burwash: Last Saturday morning large groups of wonderful volunteers of all ages gathered in Burwash at the Bear, The Wheel Inn Burwash Weald and The triangle of Vicarge road/Vicarage Lane in Burwash Commom. Here they were split into small groups and sent round the villages to wash road signs, cut back vegetation pick up litter and generally give our three village a good spring clean. It was great to see that so many feel the villages are worth looking after and they have done a fabulous job. Well done everyone and thank you to the Clerk to the Parish council for organising this again. We will always be grateful to the Late Jackie Nash who’s original idea this was.

Jumble: The Burwash Guides and Brownies held another successful jumble sale last weekend. There was masses of items to browse through, thanks to everyone who donated. Thank you also to the few parents who went along to man the stalls. Although there wasn’t enough help those that did coped admirably. There was a good crowd of people turned out to have a rummage and pick up a bargain and helped to raise just over £200 for the Guides funds.

Bateman’s: Tomorrow and Sunday Bateman’s are holding a Mother’s Day craft weekend. A chance to make your own gift for your mum in a million, you could take her along and treat her to a lovely lunch in the Mulberry Tea room. The event is on from 11am to 4pm. Enjoy the beauty of the Spring in the gardens, seeing it waken from its winter slumber. For more details about events call 01435 882302 or visit the website at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/Bateman’s

Walk: The April walk for strollers will take place on Wednesday morning, leaving the Bear car park at 9.00 am. Iron Jenner will be your guide as you wander over the beautiful Burwash countryside. What wonderful time of the year to take a walk, the hedge rows are sprouting new greenery, the banks are bright with spring flowers. The world is waking up. The walks are intended to be fun and friendly and easy paced for everyone to enjoy. Do go along. If you take your dog remember to keep it on a lead especially around live stock. For more details call Jon on 01435 882045.

Whist: The next monthly Whist drive will take place on Thursday evening at 7pm in the Burwash village hall. These friendly evenings of cards are great fun and a great way to make new friends. The cost is £4 per person for twenty hands of cards and light refreshments. Prizes are awarded to both the men and ladies with the highest, second highest and lowest scores. If you enjoy playing cards but don’t have a partner no problem, come along anyway. If you don’t live I the village that isn’t an obstacle either. Parking is available in the Catholic Church car park opposite the hall. To find out more call Shirley Viney on 01435 882497.

Quiz: Don’t forget to book in your team for the next quiz evening at the Burwash village hall, on Saturday 13 April at 7.30pm. Entry is £10 per person and includes two course supper. These fun general knowledge quizzes are just that, fun. To enter a team of six call Shirley 882497. All money raised will go to the new wi Dow fund for the village hall.