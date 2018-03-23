The Spring Show: The Catsfield Horticultural Society will be holding the annual Spring Show tomorrow, Saturday 24th March from 2pm-4pm in the Village Hall. It’s too late to enter now of course, but do come along and see the displays of exhibits from gardeners, those with artistic talent and the children’s classes too. Teas will be available, also Cake and Plant stalls and a Raffle. Donations of cakes to sell will be gratefully received. Entrance will be 50pence, children free.

Easter: Sunday 24th March is Palm Sunday and marks the start of Easter week. The combined congregations of St Laurence Church and St George’s Church will meet at the top of Forewood Rise, Crowhurst at 10am and will follow the donkey to the door of the church, all carrying their palm crosses. There will be a pause to remember Christ’s entry into Jerusalem and then the service will continue inside the church.

The services continue throughout the week culminating in the joyous celebration of the most important day in the Christian year, Easter Sunday, when we rejoice in the victory of life over death. Details of all the services for Holy Week can be found in the Parish magazine which is available from the Village Stores or either of the churches.

Spring Fayre: Thursday 29th March is the date for the Catsfield Pre-school spring fete 2.30 to 4pm in the Village Hall. Attractions include home baked goods, tea, coffee, chocolate tombola, booze basket, games and other activities to raise money to renew pre-school equipment. We read about play groups having to close because money is tight, but we are so lucky to have this enthusiastic group still running. They give the Hall very necessary booking income and are also a feeder for the successful village school.

WI Centenary: Plans are in full swing to celebrate the Catsfield WI’s centenary in April. There are several special events for members only and there will be a free exhibition for everyone to attend on 7th April and a quiz on 14th April, both in the Village Hall. Tickets for the quiz are selling well. Perhaps it would be a good idea to get yours now from Ann Davey or Beryl Bodey.

Sport: Another wasted weekend for village sport when Saturday’s football match was postponed again. Since September, we have only been able to play 12 league fixtures with six left to play. Tomorrow we hope the pitch will be dry enough to play Sandhurst at home, kick off 3pm. Work will soon have to start to get the cricket pitch ready and the groundsman is getting jumpy.

The Mobile Library: The East Sussex Mobile Library will be in the usual place outside the Village Hall today Friday 23rd March from 11.55am – 12.30pm.

Have you heard that our Mobile Library Service is stopping completely as from Saturday 5th May 2018? Other cuts to library services mean complete closure of the libraries at Langney, Mayfield, Ore, Pevensey Bay, Ringmer and Willingdon. Battle and Bexhill have survived thank goodness.

There is a Home Library Service for people who cannot easily use a library due to disability, frailty or caring for someone who cannot be left. For more details contact your local library or East Sussex County Library at Lewes.