Christian Aid Plant Sale and Coffee Morning: Tomorrow Saturday 19th May in Catsfield Village Hall the annual Christian Aid Plant Sale and Coffee Morning will be selling a large selection of plants for your garden, both annuals and perennials and it is always well worth a visit.

Family Service: This Sunday 20th May is Whit Sunday and the Holy Communion Service at St Laurence Church will be at the earlier time of 9am. This will be followed at 10am by the Family Service and refreshments will be served afterwards.

Catsfield School: Our local school has a vacancy on the Governing Board for a co-opted governor and wonder if anyone in the village community would be interested in joining us.

We are looking for someone with an interest in making a positive contribution to children’s education and with skills to help in the successful leadership and management of the school.

Governors are supported in their role with training and mentorship and join a dedicated and experienced team. You can find out more about the school on our website: https://catsfieldcep.e-sussex.sch.uk

Further details about what it means to be a governor can be found online at www.nga.org.uk or by contacting the school on 01424 892247.

St Laurence Church: It’s only just over a month until the next and biggest fund-raising event of the year for the parish church of St Laurence. On the weekend of 23rd and 24th June there will be a two day Flower Festival with displays by village organisations and many other talented flower arrangers. This is always well worth more than one visit, as well as the displays in the church, there will be plant and cake stalls and other items for sale, plus lunches and teas served throughout the two days so do try and keep that weekend free.

AGM of the Village Hall Committee: The AGM of the Village Hall took place last week with just a few interested Catsfield residents attending and unfortunately no volunteers for the vacancy on the Committee. Chairman Mike Cooper outlined the main events during the year, bookings were up, thanks were given to the Parish Council for their grant to install LED lighting, a very successful professional entertainment had been put on for children and the Committee were studying a comprehensive survey report on the building. Various repairs would be undertaken as soon as practicable. In her absence, Treasurer Jill Woods’ report was received with thanks and the very satisfactory financial situation welcomed. Victoria Crawshaw was thanked for running the ever popular 100 club and after a thank you from Parish Council Chairman John Overall, drinks and nibbles were consumed.

Sport: No more football news only to say we finished fourth in the table. The groundsman was extremely busy during the week trying to cope once again with the wet on the Playing Field, but we managed to get our second cricket match played in the usual friendly atmosphere against Netherfield. We batted first and amassed 174 at tea thanks to Captain Derek Fuller’s 30, Martin Gurr 34 and A Jay’s 38 not out. Netherfield’s ten men batted well, but finished 146 all out. Bowling figures of 3 for 22 Owen Cullip and 3 for 27 by Keith Cook were the outstanding figures. If we did the “man of the match” thing it would have to be Keith Cook opening score of 8, an athletic catch and 3 wickets, a true example of experience and commitment over youth. It was good to have Nick Gurr playing for us again. This Sunday we play Goudhurst at home, a new fixture for us.

A final note on the groundsman, who has turned into gutter man for the week, clearing the gutters and sweeping the flat roofs of the Hall and then, slightly more precariously, clearing the gutters of the pavilion. He was quite gutted when asked to do those at home!