Plant Sale: The plant sale and coffee morning held in the Village Hall last Saturday to raise money for Christian Aid saw the hall piled high with a wonderful selection of plants. As soon as the doors opened, eager customers hurried in and were soon in a buying frenzy, in fact after the first 15 minutes or so cars were being laden with boxes and bags full of all kinds of plants. There were annuals, perennials, vegetables, house plants, ferns and grasses and a delicious selection of cakes for sale too. Teas and coffees were served and many chose to sit outside in the sun with friends to enjoy a beautiful day before going back inside to spend a bit more. This popular event raised the wonderful sum of £749 for Christian Aid before everyone dashed home to watch a certain wedding on television.

Sport: No cricket last weekend as we couldn’t get a team for Sunday. Sad times for village cricket when most of the local clubs have to rely upon picking up league players who play their own matches on Saturdays and like to play less regulated cricket on Sundays. This time there were none available. We hope to play against Sedlescombe at home this Sunday.

More Royal Wedding: Loud squeals of excitement in the Village Hall garden last Friday, when the Pre-School held their Royal Wedding Party. They spent the morning making Union Jack flags and designing wedding dresses, after which they sat and made their own sandwiches prior to enjoying a lovely picnic in the sunlit garden.

Along the road at the village school, there was also great excitement. If you were lucky enough to be passing the school at the end of the day, you would have been delighted to see some of the children coming out still wearing home-made crowns and hats, while parents were carrying empty cake tins. The older class wore wedding outfits and even had a fun wedding, followed by a splendid outdoor tea party.

Meanwhile at Glenleigh Park Junior School, Bexhill the pupils decorated the grounds so that the whole school could enjoy a picnic lunch, followed by festivities and Royal wedding themed lessons.

On Saturday, hundreds of people were also dressed up and enjoying watching the real wedding on a big screen on the De La Warr lawns. Well done to all the volunteer organisers, teachers, parents and the Bexhill authorities for enabling so many to take part in this very enjoyable National event.