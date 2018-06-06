School Fete: Saturday 16th June is going to be a busy day in the village. First of all there is the fun-filled School Fete opening at 12 noon until 3pm, adults 50p entry with children going free. Lots of fun events, lots to eat and probably drink all while supporting our local PTA and ultimately the children.

Sussex Harmony: To celebrate Sussex Day, Sussex Harmony, a West Gallery Quire, is returning to Catsfield to perform a selection of pieces interwoven with readings and snippets of history from the period. The concert is on 16th June in the Village Hall starting at 7.30p.m. It will be free to come in BUT there is a retiring collection. Refreshments will be available and participation in singing some of the pieces will be encouraged.

Flower Festival: Only two weeks until the next and biggest fund-raising event of the year for the parish church of St Laurence. On the weekend of 23rd and 24th June there will be a two-day Flower Festival with displays by village organisations and many other talented flower arrangers. This is always well worth more than one visit, as well as the displays in the church there will be plant and cake stalls and other items for sale, plus lunches and teas served throughout the two days so do try and keep that weekend free.

Catsfield History: Catsfield was referred to on South East breakfast news on Monday morning when mention was made of the parish papers relating to care of the poor in the eighteenth century, which were recently discovered in a house clearance and are now to be stored in the archive at Lewes. Until the creation of the Parish Councils in 1890, local government in the countryside and small towns was in the hands of the church wardens. Their responsibilities included road repairs and poor relief and I should think our Jane and Mike are quite glad that the Parish Council now has that responsibility.

Church Outing to Chichester: (thanks to John Search for this report)

The trip to the bi-annual Flower Festival at Chichester Cathedral was organised by Sandra Shoobridge and was thoroughly enjoyed by the twenty-six people who travelled there by coach on 1st June. The designs around the Cathedral were created by local individuals, flower clubs and church teams of arrangers to a theme of ‘This Earthly Paradise’ and the proceeds of this year’s festival will support the Cathedral’s roof restoration appeal. Foxtail lilies, gerberas, alstromeria, roses etc in many different vibrant colours were much in evidence plus many uncommon exotic blooms. A representation of Vita Sackville-West’s iconic White Garden at Sissinghurst made a beautiful display and provided a complete contrast to the ‘hot’ colours displayed elsewhere.

The decoration of the Nave Pillars to represent the five continents, plus hanging floral mobiles to represent day and night drew on the book of Genesis for its inspiration and made a truly stunning visual and sensory experience to greet you as you entered the building. The festival flower for 2018 was a fragrant hybrid tea rose called ‘Nostalgia’ with cream flowers edged with cherry red which was available to purchase and at least one of our party was unable to resist. On a lighter note, a setting called ‘Everything in the Garden is Rose’ depicted vines with grapes plus a table, chair, half empty bottle of Rose’, reflecting the fact that with global warming, Sussex is now a wine-making hub and has produced many award winning sparkling wines in recent years. Thanks to Sandra for such an enjoyable day out, which hopefully provided much inspiration to our Catsfield arrangers preparing for our own forth-coming festival.

Open Gardens in Crowhurst: More about flowers and gardens when on Saturday 30th June from 2pm – 4.30pm there will be an ‘Open Garden Tour’ around the village of Crowhurst. Entrance will be £5 which gives admission to all the open gardens and also a programme, map and tour information and will be available on the day from St George’s Church where there will also be refreshments served, tombola and a plant stall.

Sport: Last Sunday our cricket team got going again with a full side playing away at Eastbourne on the lovely ground in the Meads. Southbourne batted first and amassed a big total of 204 at tea. Our batsmen found hitting the ball off the square extremely difficult and we eventually lost by 70 runs. We play them again at home in July when the groundsman’s wife will be plying them with some of her heavy cakes in an effort to slow down their run rate. In the meantime, Sunday we play Jevington at home, come and watch.