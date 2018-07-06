Catsfield Boat Race: This Sunday is the third Catsfield Boat Race and Family Fun Day, starting when the roads are closed from 11am until 2pm. At the time of writing, the temperatures are extremely high and for the sake of the crews of the boats and the spectators, a slight cooling down would probably be most welcome. Whatever the weather, this great Catsfield event will go ahead as planned and is bound to be a great success with so many things going on at the Playing Field after the races are over and until 6pm. There will be children’s Boat Races, live music, BBQ, Ales/Beers, Pimms, teas, assault course, archery, cakes, a Grand Draw, bouncy castle, bungee run, gym display and loads more!

Film Night: The next fundraising event for St Laurence Church will take place on Friday 20th July at 7pm in the Village Hall. Following the great success of ‘The Sound of Music’ sing-along film showing, the next screening will be the popular ‘Mama Mia’ with all the Abba songs that everyone knows so well. Doors open at 6.45pm and tickets cost £12 each to include a buffet supper. Please call Sandra on 01424 774708 to reserve your place.

Summer Fete and Flower Show: The Catsfield Horticultural Society’s Summer Fete and Flower Show will be held at the Playing Field on Saturday 4th August, gates open at 1.30pm and the show tent will be open from 2pm – 4pm. The schedules are available in the Village Store, so don’t forget to pick up a copy and decide which classes you’d like to enter, its great fun taking part and you don’t have to be an expert to win prizes. Wendy and the Committee would welcome any offers of help with the Fete please. Raffle & Tombola prizes, Bric a Brac, Books, Bottles and Cakes will be most gratefully received on the day for the various stalls. Entry is £1, no charge for children and free car parking.

Catsfield’s Got Talent (thanks to Vanessa for this): Overwhelming, is the only word I can use to describe the number of people in the hall when I arrived to help out at the recent talent evening, held by the Horticultural Society. Punters continued to arrive and we struggled to find seating for them, but luckily only a couple were left standing, one of the drawbacks of selling tickets in the door! We had four judges and many very talented participants all presented by Chris Thomas, our compère and organiser of the evening, along with Caroline who catered for the hoards with some delicious canapés, and their family who not only entered but also ran the bar. The evening was a great success and this was all down to the very hard work that went into organising the event, thank you once again to Chris, Caroline and their lovely family. Congratulations to our two winners Daisy Wardle (junior section) and Les Terrell (adult section) although he is only 95!

Sport: Sometimes on the Playing Field a strong wind is a curse, but last Sunday on a scorching day, it provided some relief when we played our return match against a strong Southbourne side. They batted first and amassed 186 for 5 at tea with bowlers Nick Gurr getting three wickets for 23 runs, Owen Cullip 1 for 17 and newly fit Andy Williams 1 for 25. The groundsman’s wife was busy supplying two lots of iced orange squash for our fielders before doing the teas. Her extra heavy cakes didn’t work, as Southbourne still won, despite Captain Derek Fuller’s 40, A Jay’s 39 and Nick Gurr’s 29. We finished 161 all out. This Sunday, we play away against Bexhill. Arrangements are in hand for 15th July, which if you aren’t a sports fan, is the World Cup Final and our cricket will be fitted in sometime during that day.

Watermill Lane Closure: Just a reminder Watermill Lane will be closed to through traffic for several weeks from 9th July.