Fete and Flower Show: The annual Catsfield Village Fete and Flower Show will take place at the recreation ground on Saturday 4th August gates opening at 1.30pm and as the entry is £1 per adult and free for children, this makes it a great value for money local event. It is a traditional Summer Fete with cake stall, teas, coconut shy, BBQ, live music and welly-wanging just to mention a few of the games and delights available. There may be the village stocks but at the time of writing this we are still awaiting volunteers to sit and have wet sponges thrown at them! Anyone able to give an hour or two to help out in any way should contact Wendy on 01424 892965.

The Flower show tent opens for viewing at 2pm and we hope we see an increase on the number of entries as we have done in the last two years. There is still time to pick up a show schedule from Catsfield Village Stores and work out what you would like to enter from the longest Runner Bean to the best Victoria Sponge Cake. Please note that there is no prize for spotting that there are some missing numbers on the entry form, I am blaming gremlins in my computer. Please just write in the number of the class that you would like to enter if it is one of the missing ones.

This year we have an evening of family music from 7 pm to 11pm in the marquee following the Fete. Entertainment will be provided by Peter Willson and Linda with the hits from 70s 80s and 90s “From ‘Frozen’ to Frank Sinatra” tickets are £5 and a licenced bar will be available. Children are free so bring a picnic and enjoy the summer evening with friends and family. If this is well supported we are hoping to bring back the barn dance in the evening next year.

Mama Mia Sing-along Night: (Thanks to John Search for this brilliant review!)

This event was conceived and organised by our very own “Super Trouper” and head chef, Sandra Shoobridge, who “Had a Dream” of a sing-a-long evening in the village hall, featuring a showing of the ever-popular 2008 film “Mama Mia” with karaoke style subtitles; the “Name of the Game” being to raise “Money, Money, Money” for church funds. A highly successful evening with over 59 guests, and several amazingly colourful

“Dancing Queens” in evidence, although an “SOS” incident nearly arose because of the shorts/flip-flops/snorkel combo worn by one of the male attendees, who’s “Mother clearly Didn’t Know” (and wouldn’t have approved!)

The evening included a very tasty and interesting selection of home-cooked Greek style food, with culinary contributions from several other church members. There was also a raffle, where definitely the “Winners took it All”.

A big thank you to Sandra and all her helpers and “Thank you for the Music” which we all enjoyed singing, even if “One of Us” was slightly off key.

We all Abba great time- even “Fernando”! The evening raised a wonderful £826.

Sport: Our cricketers were in sight of victory against old rivals Ashburnham on Sunday, but time ran out and the game finished with a draw. Ashburnham batted first and declared at 254 for 2. Dom Carey finished with figures of 1 for 45 and C Francis 1 for 53. The groundsman was sorely tempted to sample the tea, but fear of retribution prevailed and he returned home full of unaccustomed virtue. At close of play we were 248 for 6, with David Taylor 26, Jon Ferdinand 23, Paul Crittenden 38, Derek Fuller 27 and a splendid innings by A Jay 75 not out. On Sunday we play Sedlescombe at home.

Ruby Kiley: The generous hospitality of the Kiley family gave relatives and friends the chance to celebrate her remarkable life at a well-planned cremation and followed by a tea party at the Emmanuel Centre in Battle. There was sadness and a sense of loss, but mostly admiration for the way Ruby lived her life to the full. Grandson Simon read an affectionate, comprehensive eulogy and granddaughter Nicola the poem “God saw you getting tired”. We send our thoughts to Colin and Jeff and their families.

Catsfield History: It seems we have lost so many of the familiar village ladies recently and their passing leaves a huge gap. With Ruby’s death another link with the old Normanhurst era of Catsfield has gone. Fortunately, we have some old photographs and recorded memories, some of which are stored in the village archive. If any of our readers have some old photographs you think may not be in the public record, please let Beryl Bodey or Pauline Putland know.

PS: My name may head this column, but this week I have written none of it. Many thanks to Wendy Goodliffe re the Fete etc, John for the review and Ann Davey for her usual weekly sports report and always interesting Village news. I am redundant! Jill