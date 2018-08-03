Fete and Flower Show: The annual Catsfield Village Fete and Flower Show will take place at the recreation ground on Saturday, August 4 gates opening at 1.30pm and as the entry is £1 per adult and free for children, this makes it a great value for money local event. It is a traditional Summer Fete with cake stall, teas, coconut shy, BBQ, live music and welly-wanging just to mention a few of the games and delights available. There may be the village stocks but at the time of writing this we are still awaiting volunteers to sit and have wet sponges thrown at them! Anyone able to give an hour or two to help out in any way should contact Wendy on 01424 892965. It’s too late now to enter the Flower Show but come along and see all the lovely entries and who has won what. The Flower show tent opens for viewing at 2pm. This year we have an evening of family music from 7pm to 11pm in the marquee following the Fete. Entertainment will be provided by Peter Willson and Linda with the hits from 70s 80s and 90s “From ‘Frozen’ to Frank Sinatra” tickets are £5 and a licenced bar will be available. Children are free so bring a picnic and enjoy the summer evening with friends and family. If this is well supported we are hoping to bring back the barn dance in the evening next year.

Car Boot Sale: Following the huge success of the ‘Mama Mia Sing-along Night’, the next fund-raiser for St Laurence Church will be a Car Boot Sale at the Playing Field on Saturday 15th September at 8.30am. This gives you plenty of time to sort out all the unwanted stuff that you’ve got cluttering up your house, garage and shed and turn it into cash.

WI: A reminder to WI members that there will be a garden tea party at the home of Beryl, our secretary on Thursday 16th August at 2.30pm

Thanks to Ann Davey for all the following, without whom this column would be greatly depleted!

Cricket: As expected, with the arrival of the very welcome rain and cooler temperatures, cricket was cancelled on Sunday leaving the rabbits to scamper around free from the glare of the groundsman. Bexhill were able to get a good game in on Saturday, using our pitch because the Polegrove was occupied by Bexhill Carnival. This Sunday we go to Brightling Park, where, without any shelter, it will either be boiling hot or cold and windy. The ground is very small but playing out there is always a special country experience and we look forward to some high scores.

Football: Football is gearing up, new players are being signed and the boys are fit. Perhaps not as fit as the marvellous ‘Pass and Move’ children who are thoroughly enjoying being on our Playing Field. Why not go up and watch? You will see village girls and boys getting lessons in playing and sportsmanship.

Farming News: The second episode of ‘The Archers’ (Catsfield version) again concentrates on the vagaries of farming. Last week the grain was so hot coming off the field, it had to be cooled down in the dryer before storing, now at the time of writing after an inch of rain at least, it will need to dry out before combining can re-start. The heat and accumulated dust probably accounted for a combine in a nearby village catching fire, which they sometimes do - a frightening and costly experience. Now the race is on to sell the rape, cut the rest of the wheat and hope that the beans will stay in their pods long enough to give a good crop. A lot more rain will be needed before the grazing crisis can be averted but luckily, we no longer have any milking herds to worry us. I suppose we have ‘Countryfile’ on the BBC to keep us up to date with farming news, but it doesn’t seem so close to home as when we used to worry about Dan and Doris, Phil and Jill. Any ideas for our own Grundys?

Fly Tippers: Did you see some bricks lying in Watermill Lane? Apparently, someone in a transit van went through at terrific speed shedding them out of the side door. Another example of fly tipping. Horrifying.