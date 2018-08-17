St Laurence Patronal Celebration: As mentioned last week, this Sunday, 19th August at 10.30am (note the later time) there will be a combined service with Crowhurst at St Laurence Church to celebrate St Laurence, the church’s patronal saint. Following the service of Holy Communion there will be time to chat with friends and visitors and enjoy celebratory drinks and canapes, everyone is welcome.

Fete and Flower Show: The Flower Show Secretary Victoria Crawshaw would like to add to last week’s report a big thank you to all the competitors for their fantastic entries to the show and to the parents who took the trouble to get their children interested in entering. Without all of you, there simply wouldn’t be a marquee or a show to come and see and that would be a huge loss to what has been such a traditional event in the village for decades. Please stay enthusiastic and enter the Spring Show in the Village Hall on 13th April 2019, it means so much to everyone.

Following the Summer Flower Show and Fete, the marquee from ‘Meridian’ was illuminated prettily with coloured paper lantern lamp shades, which gave a warm atmosphere for the wonderful sounds from ‘Peter Wilson and Linda’. They entertained an enthusiastic audience for three relaxing hours. What a lovely way to wind down after all the exhaustion and fun of the day on the field. Peter played the keyboard whilst Linda, with her infectious smile, swing of her hips and lovely voice took us as far back to the to the 20’s with songs from Noel Coward ‘Mad about the Boy’ and many other more recent composers such as Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Outside in the cool night air sat a group of younger people, listening, sipping beer and refreshing themselves from the bar inside the marquee. They had worked so hard all day for every one’s enjoyment. While Peter and Linda took a break, Les Terrell, one of the winners of the ‘Catsfield’s Got Talent Show’ held in July, delighted the audience with not one, but three songs whilst playing his ukulele. Two famous ones from George Formby and the amusing song from the Dubliners ‘Why Murphy won’t be in today sick note’. Chris Thomas also gave a lovely rendition. The raffle proved most popular with super prizes, not least the fruit hamper from Great Park Farm. Then at ten pm home to bed, tired but happy after a most successful day.

Free Fishing!: One evening last week there was a wonderful sight on Bexhill beach. Thousands of mackerel in huge swirling shoals chasing small fry into the shallows. The mackerel were leaping and thrashing in a frenzy beaching lots of the small fry. Adults were catching fish with excited children gathering up the small fish trying to get them back into the water. People were swimming with mackerel in the warm water. Meanwhile angry, excited seagulls were intimidating the fishers while they tried to get their fill. Later on, there were groups wandering around town giving the fish away.

Sport: Cricket was away to Newenden and as expected we were well beaten. Newenden batted first and we were able to get them all out for 182, the wickets being shared by all six bowlers. After tea, against some strong bowling we were all out for 86, with Perry Holland 31 and Felix Holland 30 being the highest scorers. We are at home to Parkhurst this Sunday and then only one more fixture against Netherfield to complete the season. Best wishes are extended to secretary David Taylor, grandson of Gwen, who gets married tomorrow.