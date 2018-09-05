WI: The next meeting of the Catsfield WI will be in the Village Hall next Thursday 6th September at 2.30pm when it will take the form of another ‘At Home’ meeting. At last year’s ‘At Home’ several members talked about their earlier lives, their work and careers. This proved very popular and gave us insight to the many various and sometimes unexpected lives led by our friends. This will provide the opportunity for others who haven’t yet spoken to tell about their past.

Blue Grass Evenings: Blue Grass Plus are presenting ‘G-runs and Roses’ a great Czech Bluegrass band at Catsfield Village Hall this evening, August 31st, doors open 7.30pm and show is from 8pm-11pm. Tickets cost £10 pp. On September 22nd the ‘Whitetop Mountain Girls’ will perform at same place and time tickets are £12pp. Supported by ‘Alive and Kicking’, contact Ray or Sheila on 01424 893390 or 07956266534

Car Boot Sale: The fundraisers for St Laurence Church will be holding a Car Boot Sale at the Catsfield Playing Field on Saturday 15th September at 8.30am. More details when I receive them. You still have time to sort out all the unwanted stuff that you’ve got cluttering up your house, garage and shed and turn it into cash.

Ceramic Poppies for the Centenary of Armistice Day WWI: Further to the piece in last week’s column, all the places for the Ceramic Poppy Workshop were booked in no time. It is hoped that there will be some of the poppies left over after the workshop (which will be the same as those that made such a spectacular display at the Tower of London in 2014) and the extras will be offered for sale at £5 each. The money raised will go to ‘Help for Heroes’ or the Royal British Legion.

However, twenty-nine will be set aside as a named poppy for each of the Fallen on the St Laurence Church War Memorial in both World Wars for Remembrance Sunday on 11th November and to keep in the church for the future. If anyone would like to sponsor one of the named poppies or buy one to keep for themselves at £5 each, would they please let me know. (The Tower of London poppies were sold for £25 each and these should be identical and at £5, a lot cheaper!). Call Jill Woods on 01424 316309 or by emailing jillincupboard@aol.com

Sport: As anticipated by predictions of bad Bank Holiday weather, our last cricket match was cancelled, due to not only to the forecast but also the fact that we were unable to field a team. Most of this season, we have relied on just a few core members supplemented by some upcoming young Bexhill players introduced by Captain Derek Fuller. It is a sad fact that even if children learn cricket at school, by the time they leave and go on to further education, they are lost to the game. So many other sports are now available which take up less commitment and less time, the young players find a cricket match lasting over five hours, is less attractive. One or two of our matches have been for limited overs, perhaps this is the way to go?

So, instead of watching cricket on Sunday, the groundsman and wife, watched the marvellous Pass and Move organisation run four matches on the Playing Field before the rain came. It is quite a sight watching all these very fit, keen youngsters from 5 to 12 years old enjoying themselves in their colourful kit. Apart from the revenue it brings to the Parish Council coffers, two of the coaches will be playing for us this winter; first match tomorrow away at windy Tilekiln.

CADS Pantomime (From Victoria Robertson): CADS are pleased to inform you all that we have chosen a pantomime! We would like to invite anyone who might be interested, to come along to our read-through evening.

Thursday 30th August, 2018 Catsfield Village Hall 7.30pm.

If you are interested in joining our group at all, either to perform or to assist back stage in any way, we would like to meet you. Those people who would like to perform will be asked to read through the script with us. It is all very informal and relaxed. The rest can sit and listen or make the tea! We look forward to meeting you.