Car Boot Sale: The fundraisers for St Laurence Church will be holding a Car Boot Sale at the Catsfield Playing Field on Saturday 15th September at 8.30am for stall holders and 9am – 11.30am for buyers. The charges are £8 for cars, £12 for vans and £1 for buyers. There will be hot and cold refreshments available. You still have time to sort out all the unwanted stuff that you’ve got cluttering up your house, garage and shed and turn it into cash.

Blue Grass Evening: On September 22nd Blue Grass Plus will be presenting the ‘Whitetop Mountain Girls’ at the Catsfield Village Hall tickets are £12pp. Doors open at 7.30pm and the show is from 8pm – 11pm. Supported by ‘Alive and Kicking’, contact Ray or Sheila on 01424 893390 or 07956266534

Ceramic Poppies for the Centenary of Armistice Day WWI: We are still looking for more sponsors of a named poppy for each one of the Fallen on the St Laurence Church War Memorial in both World Wars for Remembrance Sunday on 11th November and to keep in the church for the future. If anyone would like to sponsor a poppy for one of the remaining named servicemen or buy one to keep for themselves at £5 each, would they please let me know. (The Tower of London poppies were sold for £25 each and these should be identical and at £5, a lot cheaper!). The money raised will go to ‘Help for Heroes’ or the Royal British Legion.

Call Jill Woods on 01424 316309 or by emailing jillincupboard@aol.com

World’s Biggest Coffee Morning: On Friday 28th September from 10am – 12pm Caroline and Chris Thomas will be hosting Catsfield’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning at their home 2 Twisley Cottages, Potman’s Lane. There will be free parking and all are welcome. Ring 892990 if you have a query.

Harvest Festival: On Sunday 30th September the Harvest Festival Thanksgiving Service will be held at St Laurence Church at 11am. This will also be a Family Communion Service and Harvest Lunch will be available afterwards. The previous day (Saturday 29th) the church will be dressed for the harvest celebrations and gifts of foliage and flowers will be most welcome but before 9.30am please.

Sport: Our first football game of the season took place at Tilekiln on a lovely warm Saturday, during which two unusual events took place. The first being the groundsman running (!) the line in his shorts and a sun hat and the second was one of our players being the first in the team to be given a blue card. What is a blue card, well it is a new idea by the league to penalise players with a ten-minute absence from the game, rather like rugby’s sin bin. Our player was very contrite, so perhaps this idea will work. Our next two games are at home, when we hope to improve on the 1 - 1 draw at Tilekiln!

If you were sitting in your garden on Sunday and heard and saw the magnificent two-seater Spitfire flying low over the village and then on to Bexhill and the Downs, you might have wondered who it was. A local farmer was treating himself to a trip of a lifetime, following in his father’s footsteps who had flown one in the War. What a thrill and he was able to see how the newly planted rape was doing - unfortunately not very well. Although flying quite low, he couldn’t see the slugs and flea beetle, but knows they are there just waiting. All the way home from Headcorn, he was discussing the day with the groundsman, intermingled with what is growing where, as they do.