Christmas Market: Tomorrow is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the parish church of St Laurence when the Christmas Market will be held in the Village Hall from 10am – 2pm, entrance 50pm, children free. There will be all the usual lovely stalls – plants, cakes, books, tombola, gifts, bathroom stall, raffle and Christmas fayre. Please come along and bring your friends to buy Christmas gifts and enjoy coffee or tea, cakes and lunches and support our village church. Donations of homemade cakes, raffle prizes and items for all the stalls are needed please, contact Jane on 01424 893431.

Scouts Race Night: (Thanks to Carol for this report)

On Friday 16th November Catsfield Village Hall became a hive of activity in the evening when it hosted the 1st Ninfield Scout Group (Explorer Section) Race Night. I’m not sure that some of the ‘Riders’ realised how difficult it would be to ‘reel-in’ a wooden horse the length of the Village Hall – but they soon did! All in all, it was a fun evening, which everyone present seemed to enjoy. In total the event raised £411, so thank you all round to the business’ who sponsored the Races, to Scott Lavocah for being the ‘Master of Ceremonies’, to those involved in the organisation of the event as well as all of you who came and supported the event. Scouting actively engages and supports young people in their personal development, empowering them to make a positive contribution to society. The funds raised will be used towards providing equipment and the continued training of Volunteers to prepare our young people with Skills for Life.

Poppy Footnote: A last mention of the ceramic poppies. With all the poppies sold and paid for, the grand sum of £1028 was raised. With the cost of tuition and materials for the two workshops amounting to £500, this has left £580 to be divided between The Royal British Legion and Help for Heroes. I think all who took part thoroughly enjoyed the making and the end result and from the appreciative comments made by all at the Commemoration Dinner on the Saturday and the Sunday Remembrance Service at the church, the wider public did too. Thanks to everyone who took part, those who gave so much help and the people who most generously donated extra for the poppies. Well done Catsfield!

WI at Hastings Museum: Eleven members of the WI had a very enjoyable visit to Hastings Museum last week where they were able to see the Brassey exhibits and the Durbar Room. We were rather shocked to see all the stuffed animals and birds, together with ivory carvings, but then times have changed so much in the last 100 years. What hasn’t changed was the pleasure of seeing such magnificent wood carvings in the Durbar Hall. We also felt rather proud to be associated with the imagination and sheer energy of the Brassey family to whom nothing seemed impossible.

Sport: The groundsman watched our footballers beat Peche Hill 1 - 4 away at Tilekiln in what was a very good match. We play them again tomorrow in a cup match, when we hope to field the same side.

Future of the Observer (and the Groundsman): News that this newspaper group is suffering financial troubles and has been sold is rather worrying to all contributors to Village Voice. Would the antics of the groundsman appeal to the national press? His fan base is now county-wide and he will be making a personal appearance shortly when he visits past editor Patricia Speedy in Devon, to whom we will be passing on the good wishes of Catsfield residents.