Treasure Island: By the time this paper is on sale, the CADS will have already held two performances of this year’s pantomime extravaganza ‘Treasure Island’ and next week a review will be available to read in this column. It’s probably too late to get tickets now but always worth asking in the Village Shop just in case. There will be performances this evening (Friday) and a matinee plus evening performance on Saturday.

Family Christmas Carol Service: St Laurence Church will be holding an afternoon Family Carol Service this Sunday 9th December at 4pm and tea, coffee and mince pies will be served afterwards. Everyone is welcome and this will be the perfect way for adults and children to enter into the true spirit of Christmas.

Thanks to Ann Davey for all the rest of the village news.

Catsfield Social Club: A convivial evening last Wednesday in the Hall saw the Social Club play host to several guests at their Christmas Party. Guests were able to choose from a selection of Chinese food or fish and chips, followed by Kath’s home-made mince pies, glasses of wine and soft drinks, teas and coffees. The entertainment of piano playing, songs, Les on his ukulele and wonder of wonder, Victoria on the spoons concluded the evening. Members of the Social Club did all the planning and worked hard for their guests. This very popular club run by Janet and Helen, goes from strength to strength and we hope when it re-commences after Christmas, its success will continue.

Wondering what to do with the groundsman during the winter, his wife attempted to get a tune out of two spoons, but dismally failed. Bang goes her plans for cosy evenings by the fire, he on his lute and she on the spoons. Fortunately, they do have a television.

Sport: Football was again cancelled due to a wet pitch at Tilekiln, tomorrow we attempt to play Sedlescombe Rangers on a Bexhill Road pitch, notably low-lying, so there could be another wasted Saturday. The groundsman and players will no doubt be keeping up their fitness regime, not that our village Vet and star cricketer Tim Pitman needs to keep fit. He has recently returned from his cycle ride to Sicily, glowing with health and delighted to have raised £3,000 for his chosen charities.

Christmas Shopping: Shopping in Catsfield this winter has been a delight, you can get a home-grown Christmas tree from Clive Collins, sausages from John Baker, get most of what you need in our well-stocked village shop, call into the pub for refreshment, get pet supplies from Mantel Farm and of course there is the marvellous Great Park Farm, where you can get fresh produce in crisp brown paper bags - no hint of plastic. There is also time to order your girders from F E Philcox Ltd, again not coated in plastic.

Parish Magazine: Time to thank John Overall for editing the Parish Magazine throughout the year. The December issue is particularly interesting and renewal of your subscription is a must to secure this much-loved institution which is always a most interesting and informative read. Unfortunately, due to increased printing costs and shortage of advertisers, the price is being increased for the first time in seven years to 70p per magazine but the annual subscription gives a slight discount at £8.