Murder Mystery Evening for Belle: In early November 2018, Belle, a beautiful twelve-year old local girl was diagnosed with a life-threatening inoperable cancerous brain tumour. The condition is called Glioblastoma (GBM), a rare and very aggressive cancer which resulted in her having two emergency brain surgeries inside a week. Up until that point, she was a healthy, happy, outgoing and energetic girl, doing what most other twelve-year olds do. As part of a fund-raising initiative for Belle, a Murder Mystery evening is being presented by the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) on 9th February in the Village Hall. Tickets cost £15 per person (non-refundable) and include a savoury platter, a glass of wine or soft drink on arrival and the entertainment. To support this worthy cause, invite your friends/family to join you then sit back, eat & drink enjoy the show and in groups, try to work out the clues to find out who the murderer was. A prize will be awarded to the winning team.

Drinks and other snacks will be available to purchase on the night as well as the chance to purchase raffle tickets at a £1 a strip. Tickets are available now from Andrea Richards, email andrea@1066firstaid.com or call 07815102226, tickets are selling fast. If you are unable to make it on the night but would still like to contribute, raffle tickets will be made available in advance. If you are able to donate a prize, that also would be gratefully received.

Burns Night: The traditional three course Burn’s Night dinner will be held on Saturday 26th January 2019 in the Village Hall at 7pm. Tickets will go on sale from 1st January, available only from Sandra on 01424 774708 and will cost £12 each to include dinner and a wee dram. Please book early to avoid disappointment.

Bluegrass Concert: On 2nd February in Catsfield Village Hall, the Bluegrass Plus Club will be holding a superb winter concert at 7.30pm. ‘Special Consensus USA’ will be performing with ‘Alive and Picking’ as support and bar and refreshments will be available. Tickets are limited, so telephone 01424 893390 or email sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk to book now. Tickets cost £15 each.

WI: It was good to see old friends at the first meeting of the WI in 2019, subscriptions were duly paid and after ‘Jerusalem’, the president welcomed everyone to the meeting. The usual business matters were quickly dealt with and we were reminded that the ever-popular Jumble Sale will be held on Saturday 16th March. The resolutions to be put before the annual meeting were briefly discussed and voted upon with ‘Improving Bio-security in Plants and Trees’ winning the Catsfield vote by a large majority. Our popular speaker, Terry Stacey was welcomed to the hall for his third visit to our meetings and we knew to expect an amusing and fascinating journey through the world of words, their different origins and uses in everyday expressions and sayings that we all use without thinking. We each had a quiz sheet and even after Terry’s explanation of the possible meanings, only one of us managed to get more than just one or two correct. The time flew by with much interest and laughter and we were all ready to enjoy a lovely tea after an interesting foray into some of the origins and mysteries of the English language. The next meeting will be on Thursday 7th February at 2pm when the speaker will be Ken Pollock with ‘A Tribute to Stanley Holloway’.

Sport: Football news is good for a change, we played top of the table St Leonards Social at home last week and won 2 - 0, no-one was booked so nobody had to take home the kit washing. Fortunately for him the groundsman didn’t offer to take it home. Tomorrow we play Rock a Nore in the Robertsbridge Junior Cup at Tilekiln. Only one more home game for the groundsman to mark out the pitch and then his thoughts turn to the cricket wicket, which so far looks good.

Signs of Spring: An early January drive around the lanes in low afternoon sunshine revealed daffodils out in Watermill Lane, heliotrope around the church, lots of snowdrops at Penhurst and gorse in flower at the roadside. It may still be winter but spring is slowly stirring in the earth.