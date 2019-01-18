Murder Mystery Evening: As part of a fund-raising initiative for Belle, a beautiful twelve-year old local girl who was diagnosed with a life-threatening inoperable cancerous brain tumour, a Murder Mystery evening is being presented by the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) on 9th February in the Village Hall. The good news is that this event has already sold out and everyone who was quick enough to secure their tickets in time is set to have a great evening and raise lots of money for Belle.

Jumble Sale: ‘Team Belle’ are also organising a fund-raising Jumble Sale on Saturday 16th February in the Village Hall from 2pm – 4pm, entrance 50p. There will be bargains galore – books, toys, good quality clothing, homeware and bric-a-brac and refreshments will be available. More jumble is still needed, call Louise on 07875424971 for details of how to donate.

Burns Night: The traditional three course Burn’s Night dinner will be held on Saturday 26th January 2019 in the Village Hall at 7pm. Tickets went on sale from 1st January, available only from Sandra on 01424 774708 and cost £12 each to include dinner and a wee dram. All tickets for this event have also sold out and there is a waiting list for cancellations.

Bluegrass Concert: On 2nd February in Catsfield Village Hall, the Bluegrass Plus Club will be holding a superb winter concert at 7.30pm. ‘Special Consensus USA’ will be performing with ‘Alive and Picking’ as support and bar and refreshments will be available. Tickets are limited, so telephone 01424 893390 or email sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk to book now. Tickets cost £15 each.

Family Service: The morning Communion service at St Laurence Church on Sunday 20th January will be at the earlier time of 9am and will be followed at 10am by the half hour Family Service.

Sport: Football was a huge disappointment last Saturday. After our win over top of the table the previous week, the groundsman anticipated a better performance than the 1- 5 loss against Rock a Nore away in the cup. We were only able to field a depleted side owing to flu, work patterns and general unavailability, however, with some sin-bin penalties awarded to the opposition, we still lost. Another cup match looms tomorrow away at Eastbourne against Victoria Baptists. Will the groundsman go and brave the cold? Of course, he will. In the meantime, he regaled his wife with tales of his own goalkeeping experiences, the pinnacle of which seemed to be when Bob Philcox sent him a back pass of such ferocity it hit him in the stomach and nearly knocked him over. Of course, if he received a back pass in the stomach nowadays, an entirely different effect would result.