Bluegrass Concert: On 2nd February in Catsfield Village Hall, the Bluegrass Plus Club will be holding a superb winter concert at 7.30pm. ‘Special Consensus USA’ will be performing with ‘Alive and Picking’ as support and bar and refreshments will be available. Tickets are limited, so telephone 01424 893390 or email sheila@bluegrass-plusclub.co.uk to book now. Tickets cost £15 each.

Jumble Sale: On Saturday 16th February in the Village Hall there will be a fund-raising Jumble Sale to raise money for Belle. Doors open at 2pm – 4pm, entrance 50p. There will be bargains galore – books, toys, good quality clothing, homeware and bric-a-brac and refreshments will be available. More jumble is still needed, call Louise on 07875424971 for details of how to donate.

Burns Night: The traditional three course Burn’s Night dinner will be held on Saturday 26th January 2019 in the Village Hall at 7pm. Tickets went on sale from 1st January, available only from Sandra on 01424 774708 and cost £12 each to include dinner and a wee dram. All tickets for this event have also sold out and there is a waiting list for cancellations.

Sport: Our football season is drifting to a close with a defeat 4 - 3 away against Victoria Baptists in the Wisdens Cup. Fortunately, the extra time wasn’t needed as it was freezing cold at Eastbourne and the groundsman was happy to come home to an open fire. Tomorrow it is away again at Barley Lane, Hastings, another cold venue, against Tackleway. Only one more home game to go and a couple of away games.

The sad news that Larry Bingham has died reminds me that he was one of the last of the village boys of that era. Larry was a bowler in the village cricket side, along with his brother Bub and a compatriot of Bob Philcox, Ron Saxby, Alan Gibbs and Graham Forsythe, most of whom also made up the football team. Fortunately, we do still have the benefit of John Attewell’s memories and we hope he will soon be recorded by Penny Philcox in her series of taped interviews.