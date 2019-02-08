Murder Mystery Evening: Tomorrow night a sold-out Murder Mystery evening is being presented by the Catsfield Amateur Dramatic Society (CADS) in the Village Hall. Everyone who was quick enough to secure their tickets in time is set to have a great evening. This is part of a fund-raising initiative for Belle, a beautiful twelve-year old local girl who was diagnosed with a life-threatening inoperable cancerous brain tumour,

Jumble Sale: ‘Team Belle’ are also organising a fund-raising Jumble Sale next Saturday 16th February in the Village Hall from 2pm – 4pm, entrance 50p. There will be bargains galore – books, toys, good quality clothing, homeware and bric-a-brac and refreshments will be available. More jumble is still needed, call Louise on 07875424971 for details of how to donate.

Candlemas: The church was lit by candles for the Candlemas Family Service last Sunday and the usual congregation had a practice run through singing the Creed instead of reciting it before the service began. Father Michael regaled us once again with a story about Harold, the church cat – who, like the rest of us – was feeling the cold on an icy winter’s morning. We all lit our candles during the last hymn and held them through singing the lovely Nunc Dimittus and were reassured that Christ is ‘The Light of the World’ and his light is always with us.

We had heard sirens during the service and it was sad to see that the road was blocked by the emergency services attending an accident at the Potmans Lane junction, where there was a sheet of ice on the road. We hope that no-one was hurt.

Sport: As anticipated by the groundsman when he looked at our pitch on Friday and saw the whole Playing Field covered in snow, our match away against Wittersham was cancelled. It has been re-scheduled for tomorrow, when of course, the pitch could be waterlogged, but we will have to wait and see. Patience is a virtue the groundsman is acquiring. Not so with the debacle of the English Test Cricket team in the West Indies, which will no doubt be discussed at length when our cricketers meet this week to discuss the AGM and coming season.

Catsfield Village Hall: The Hall Committee also met this week to run through the excellent year-end accounts prepared by the treasurer. The date of the AGM will be announced next week, when there will be an opportunity for hirers to come and hear how the Hall is doing. Finances are still healthy despite the cost of all the improvements carried out during the year. Plans are being made for the next group of repairs. We were sad to hear that the Pre-School has had to give up their Wednesday booking of Hermon Cottage, but this leaves it free for other hirers who might wish to book this small, light, warm, self-contained space.