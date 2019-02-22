WI Jumble Sale: This popular annual event will be held on Saturday 16th March from 10am – 12pm in the Village Hall, entrance 50p. Jumble urgently needed please, if you have anything to donate please bring it to the hall from 8.30am on the day or alternatively you can leave it at Holly Lodge (at the back of the Village Hall car park) at any time in advance.

Coffee Morning: The fundraisers of St Laurence Church will be holding a Coffee Morning on March 9th from 10am – 12pm in the Village Hall. Come along and meet your friends for fresh coffee or tea, homemade cake, cheese scones and sausage rolls. There will also be a gift and craft stall.

Team Belle: Last Saturday’s Mega Jumble Sale in the Village Hall made the great amount of £1,255 and was simple heaving from start to finish. Add this to the amount raised at the previous event of £3,300 and these people are truly amazing! The next event will be an ‘Eggtastic Easter Event’ on the 12th April in Catsfield

Village Hall. This will include a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, Chocolate & Bottle Tombola, Belle Rocks, Arts and crafts, Easter egg Hunt, chance to enter the Catsfield Horticultural competition and of course, tea and cakes.

Village Hall AGM: The AGM of the Village Hall Committee will be held on Tuesday 12th March at 7pm in the hall. There will be an opportunity for hirers to come and hear how this popular hub of the community is doing. Finances are still healthy despite the cost of all the improvements carried out during the year and plans are being made now for the next group of repairs. Wine and nibbles will be served.

Sport: Poor old groundsman, no football again this week, stuck with his wife for another Saturday afternoon. Poor old wife. Hope is around the corner, there is a scheduled match tomorrow against Sedlescombe, but it is away at Bulverhythe when no doubt the pitch will be as hard as iron and the weather hot.

Farming: The farming year is changing, the first lambs appeared at Buckholt several weeks ago and they have already settled into being grown-up sheep. Sunday we were treated to a flock of black faced sheep being expertly rounded-up by three enthusiastic black and white collies. Pigeons are still decimating the rape, but the corn is growing well; soon time for farmers to hope for rain?