Church Spring Cleaning Day: Tomorrow Saturday 2nd March is Spring cleaning day at St Laurence Church, please come along for an hour or two if you can – many hands make light work!

Lent: Lent begins on Ash Wednesday 6th March and Lent Courses under the heading ‘A Course for the Christian Journey, Holy Communion’ will begin on Wednesday 13th March and run for five weeks. The morning session will be at St George’s Church, Crowhurst at 11am and in the evening one will be held at the Rectory at 7.30pm, both lasting about an hour. If you would like tea or coffee please arrive in the preceding half hour.

WI: The next meeting of the Catsfield WI will be next Thursday 7th March at 2pm in the Village Hall when the speaker will be Helen Stockton who will be talking about ‘Rolo, the Literary Dog’. A reminder to members to bring along their homemade Easter cards for the competition - an almost fabulous prize awaits.

Coffee Morning: The fundraisers of St Laurence Church will be holding a Coffee Morning on March 9th from 10am – 12pm in the Village Hall. Come along and meet your friends for fresh coffee or tea, homemade cake, cheese scones and sausage rolls. There will also be a gift and craft stall.

Village Hall AGM: The AGM of the Village Hall Committee will be held on Tuesday 12th March at 7pm in the hall. There will be an opportunity for hirers to come and hear how this popular hub of the community is doing. Finances are still healthy despite the cost of all the improvements carried out during the year and plans are being made now for the next group of repairs. Business will be kept to a minimum before wine and nibbles are served.

WI Jumble Sale: The annual WI Charity Jumble Sale will be held on Saturday 16th March from 10am – 12pm in the Village Hall, entrance 50p. Jumble urgently needed please, if you have anything to donate please bring it to the hall from 8.30am on the day or alternatively you can leave it at Holly Lodge (at the back of the Village Hall car park) at any time in advance.

Sport: At last, we have a happy groundsman, well perhaps not quite happy. We were able to play a football match away at Bulverhythe against Sedlescombe, but we lost 1 - 2. The reason Sedlescombe don’t play either football or cricket at home on their own pitch is complicated and regrettable. We are lucky at Catsfield in that our Parish Council understand the need to preserve village teams, and it was a great joy to see the youngsters of Pass and Move enjoying decent half term weather and the facilities we have on our Playing Field. The groundsman should have a good day tomorrow when we play football against Wittersham away, followed by the cricket club AGM and dinner at The Squirrel. Thirty club members and supporting families will be attending.

Robertsbridge & District Motor Enthusiasts Club: The inaugural meeting of the above club will be held on Tuesday 12th March at The Ostrich, Station Road, Robertsbridge commencing at 8.00pm. The Ostrich pub is directly opposite the rail station next to the level crossing. All motor car enthusiasts are welcome to attend. If you don’t own a Vintage or Classic motor car, but have an interest, then please come along and see what we are proposing.