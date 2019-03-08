Lent: The Courses for Lent under the heading ‘A Course for the Christian Journey, Holy Communion’ will begin on Wednesday 13th March and run for five weeks. The morning session will be at St George’s Church, Crowhurst at 11am and in the evening one will be held at the Rectory at 7.30pm, both lasting about an hour. If you would like tea or coffee please arrive in the preceding half hour.

Coffee Morning: The fundraisers of St Laurence Church will be holding a Coffee Morning tomorrow March 9th from 10am – 12pm in the Village Hall. Come along and meet your friends for fresh coffee or tea, homemade cake, cheese scones and sausage rolls. There will also be a gift and craft stall.

Village Hall AGM: The AGM of the Village Hall Committee will be held on Tuesday 12th March at 7pm in the hall. There will be an opportunity for hirers to come and hear how this popular hub of the community is doing. Finances are still healthy despite the cost of all the improvements carried out during the year and plans are being made now for the next group of repairs. Business will be kept to a minimum and then wine and nibbles will be served.

WI Jumble Sale: The annual WI Charity Jumble Sale will be held on Saturday 16th March from 10am – 12pm in the Village Hall, entrance 50p. Jumble urgently needed please, if you have anything to donate please bring it to the hall from 8.30am on the day or alternatively you can leave it at Holly Lodge (at the back of the Village Hall car park) at any time in advance.

Sport: An away win against Wittersham 2 - 4 was a good result for our football team. Our goalkeeper was injured last week, so we started the match with a replacement goalkeeper only for an outfield player to be injured causing him to swap positions with the replacement goalkeeper - keeping up? All in all, it was a good result. We are now fourth in the table. In the premier division this means entry into the Champions League. Imagine the disappointment of his wife when the groundsman told her this doesn’t mean all-expenses paid trips to Barcelona or PSG, just the usual afternoons at Bulverhythe.

The cricket club held its AGM and annual dinner at the excellent Squirrel Inn. The five loyal tea ladies were presented with pots of tulips and scorers Barbara and Kathrine Cook also had a gift. The Chairman/groundsman thanked Keith Cook, David Taylor, Nick Gurr and the players for contributing to an enjoyable season. We won 6 matches and lost 6 with only 1 draw. The bowling cup was presented to Owen Cullip and the batting cup went to Derek Fuller, who was also thanked for his efforts at persuading members to play team and being Captain. It’s nice to know he will still be involved, although probably not playing many games. It sometimes a struggle to get a Sunday team and we rely heavily on the availability of league players who are keen to have a whole weekend of cricket. This year, the groundsman will have to provide 10 home wickets, which will be a struggle and involve much work on the pitch, starting soon. The first match is on Sunday 5th May against Ashburnham at home. Nets start on 2nd May at Battle 19.30, come along.