Lent: The courses for Lent under the heading ‘A Course for the Christian Journey, Holy Communion’ continue to run for three more weeks. The morning sessions will be at St George’s Church, Crowhurst at 11am and the evening one will be held at the Rectory at 7.30pm, both lasting about an hour. If you would like tea or coffee, please arrive in the preceding half hour. You can go to all or just one of these sessions and you will be made to feel very welcome.

Spring Fayre: Catsfield Pre-School will be holding their annual Spring Fayre in the Village Hall on Friday 5th April from 2pm. They need plenty of village folk to join them for tea, coffee and some yummy home-baked cake. They appreciate that there is a lot of fund-raising going on in the village at the moment, but this event is their biggest boost of the year and they rely on this cash to help keep the little Pre-School ticking over, especially at the moment, so please do give them your support.

Help please! Pre-School lent their tables to a recent major village jumble sale and one of their red foldable tables worth £150 has gone walk-about. Has anyone found it somewhere please?

Catsfield Horticultural Society: The Spring Show will be held on Saturday 13th April from 2pm – 4pm in the Village Hall and schedules are available now. There will be the usual array of horticultural, decorative, cookery, handicraft, photographic and children’s classes all waiting for you to enter, so pick up a schedule and get planning!

There will be a plant stall, raffle, cake stall and of course, refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon. Entrance for adults will be 50p and Free for children.

WI Jumble Sale: You might have thought that after the magnificent jumble sale run by TeamBelle a few weeks ago, there would be no more jumble left in the village, but that wasn’t the case for the WI Jumble Sale on Saturday. Nineteen WI members and the volunteering groundsman, David and Tony being drafted in to help, we were met with a mountain of jumble, but would any buyers come? This was soon answered when we found ninety-eight buyers waiting to come in, quite a number of whom stayed for coffee, cake, scones and a well-deserved natter. For most of the buyers, it is a social occasion as much as a hunt for bargains. We were faced with a good selection of bric-a-brac, over a dozen cushions, clothes galore, books, CDs and two wooden trays displaying 60 bow ties, yes bow ties. Where does it all come from and where does it all go? After about an hour it was all over, just the clearing up and disposal, while we had a cake and coffee ourselves. Flushed with success at the best-ever financial result - over £430 for our charity Sara Lee Trust and a small amount for WI funds, we are now wondering whether we could manage two a year. Probably good sense will prevail and some of our members will channel their efforts towards the Church Boot Sale to be held later on.

Sport: The groundsman then went on to Battle to watch our footballers play Battle Baptists in the strong wind. Playing into the wind we were 2 - 0 down in the first half and eventually lost 3 - 1. Without a fixture again tomorrow, our stop-start season continues. The groundsman was able to enjoy his Sunday night roast dinner, consoling himself with Brighton’s victory over Millwall and their progression to the semi-final of the FA Cup.