Mothering Sunday: This Sunday the service of Holy Communion will start at 9am. It will be followed at 10am by a special Mothering Sunday Family Morning and Parade Service when the children will have the opportunity to present their mothers with posies of flowers. Refreshments will be served afterwards and all are welcome to this and all the services.

Spring Fayre: Catsfield Pre-School will be holding their annual Spring Fayre in the Village Hall on Friday 5th April from 2.30pm (not 2pm as in last week’s column). They need plenty of village folk to join them for tea, coffee and some yummy home-baked cake. They appreciate that there is a lot of fund-raising going on in the village at the moment, but this event is their biggest boost of the year and they rely on this cash to help keep the little Pre-School ticking over, especially at the moment, so please do give them your support.

Help please! Pre-School lent their tables to a recent major village jumble sale and one of their red foldable tables worth £150 has gone walk-about. Has anyone found it somewhere please?

Catsfield Horticultural Society: The Spring Show will be held on Saturday 13th April from 2pm – 4pm in the Village Hall and schedules are available now. There will be the usual array of horticultural, decorative, cookery, handicraft, photographic and children’s classes all waiting for you to enter, so pick up a schedule and get planning!

There will be a plant stall, raffle, cake stall and of course, refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon. Entrance for adults will be 50p and Free for children.

Spring Concert: A date for your diary and advance notice of another Spring Concert coming up on Friday 3rd May at 7.30pm at St Laurence Church. For those of you who have never attended one of these concerts, I can tell you that they are always a first-class evening’s entertainment. There is a wide variety of music from the St Laurence Church Choir and appearances by local guest artists plus the bonus of an excellent buffet supper - and all for the cost of a £7.50 ticket available from the Village Shop or at the door. This is to raise much needed funds for the Village Church.

Sport and more…: No football this week, but the groundsman has been organising work on the cricket wicket, mostly getting rid of the leaves which have attached themselves to the anti-rabbit netting. So far, his wife has escaped being rounded-up to help, but it can only be a matter of time before she is seconded to push barrows of muck to the bracken.

The groundsman is a season-ticket holder for the London Philharmonic Orchestra concerts at the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne and it was a great joy to attend Sunday’s opening concert at the newly refurbished venue. There was a festival air with excited patrons, lots of staff, the Eastbourne MP and other dignitaries anxious to see what has been done. It hasn’t all been finished but the auditorium, welcome centre and other facilities are greatly enhanced. Improvements to the sound, lighting, air conditioning and seating prompted the groundsman to succumb to pressure and actually buy an interval ice cream (he managed to only mention the price once). A splendid programme commencing with the National Anthem followed by Glinka, Elgar’s cello concerto and the thrilling Tchaikovsky’s 5th symphony was a fitting opening session. I understand VV’s Jill and Tony Woods were also there, no doubt using their press pass! At a reception afterwards the groundsman met conductor Darrell Ang and was seen in animated conversation with him. If he was talking about the pitch, it would have been in a musical vein, but he was interested to hear the conductor spends most of his life travelling the world, while his solitary wife is in Singapore. The groundsman returned with a thoughtful expression “an ideal marriage” he was heard to mutter before a very silent ride home.