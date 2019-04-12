Team Belle: The exciting ‘Eggtastic Easter Event’ taking place in the Village Hall is today, Friday 12th April from 12pm – 2pm. Join in with Arts and Crafts, Tea and Cake, Chocolate and Bottle Tombola. Face Painting, Eggxcellent Raffle, and the chance to meet and have your photo taken with the Easter Bunny. Entry will be £1 per child and adults free – including entry into the Easter Competition, with an Easter prize for every entry. Come and help raise more money for Belle.

Catsfield Horticultural Society: Tomorrow the annual Spring Show will be held on Saturday 13th April from 2pm – 4pm in the Village Hall. There will be the usual array of horticultural, decorative, cookery, handicraft, photographic and children’s classes ready to be viewed in the afternoon. There will be a plant stall, raffle, cake stall and of course, refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon, so come along and see who has won in the various classes and if you agree with the judge’s choice. Entrance for adults will be 50p and free for children.

WI: The 101st birthday party for the Catsfield WI was held last Thursday in the Village Hall and was attended by lots of members and visitors. After a rousing singing of Jerusalem, the President welcomed everyone to the party and reminded us of the special events that we’d enjoyed this time last year at our centenary celebrations. The splendid results of the recent Jumble Sale were announced and still seem to be rising, bulb catalogues were handed out and details given of a visit to Bexhill Museum followed by coffee on the seafront on 23rd April, meet in the Village Hall car park at 10am for lifts. Entry forms/schedules for the Fun, Flower and Produce Show coming up in June were handed out.

Our guest speaker was a return visit by Lady Constance Crabtree, looking very spring-like and elegant in a flowery dress with a plain jacket, this time she told us the story of her life. She was one of twin girls, a surprise birth for her mother in Warrior Square Gardens, St Leonards whilst her parents were performers in the theatre. The girls grew up watching them perform from the wings and she gave us an example of some numbers from their act. Her sister Millicent is currently on her fifth marriage, whereas Connie (as she’s known to her friends) after attending Madame Bernice’s Academy of Refinement and Beauty, met and married her only husband the Hon Claude Crabtree in 1969, a well-known Yorkshire pig breeder. They had twin boys Mile and Giles and she became a member of the aristocracy when her father-in-law died and Claude inherited the estate in Yorkshire and title, making her Lady Crabtree. As such, she entertained the Queen and Prince Philip at Crabtree Hall when they attended the Swine Breeders dinner which greatly enhanced her status as a society hostess. Her husband Claude died in 1984, face down in a ‘bombe surprise’, almost ruining her double damask tablecloth and leaving her as the Dowager Lady Crabtree, financially embarrassed with enormous death duties and gambling debts. The Queen took pity on her situation and gave her the job of Relief Woman of the Bedchamber in the royal household and later she became Reserve Lady-in-waiting to Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

She now resides very happily in Eastbourne and after many years of radio, television and stage performances she now continues to fulfil an active public life, presenting prizes, speaking at lunches and dinners, making personal appearances, and enjoys acting as compere at numerous functions, frequently regaling audiences with memories of her life with the Royal Family. She speaks at many events each year and is the doyen of Ladies’ Lunch Clubs. The highlight of her career was in 2018 when she celebrated 40 years of performing coupled with her 70th birthday held in an Eastbourne theatre with many celebrities and friends present. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed her performance for the WI and she received rapturous applause before joining us all in a delicious celebratory birthday tea, provided by the committee. A magnificent birthday cake made by Ann, our Treasurer was cut and distributed and a most enjoyable afternoon ended with the drawing of the raffle.

Spring Fayre: Last Saturday’s Spring Fayre held by the Pre-School in the Village Hall was sadly poorly attended by Catsfield residents with only about a dozen local stalwarts making the effort to support this important children’s village activity, especially as funds are urgently needed. Fortunately, parents and children came flocking in after school, which helped considerably to boost takings to £490. The event was well-worth a visit with a marvellous raffle, very chocolatey cake stall, decorating biscuits, a Tombola laden with Easter eggs and other chocolate prizes. Refreshments were available with a selection of delicious cakes and outside two adorable miniature ponies, a lamb and some guinea pigs were in pens on the grass, which immediately attracted the children before they went inside. The organisers would like to thank all the donors - SLM Nissan, Beadles Skoda, The White Hart Catsfield, Catsfield Village Stores, House of Cards Battle & ASDA, local donors plus all the stall helpers & everyone who came along to give support. The money will to go towards much-needed running costs.

Sport: The groundsman has had a good weekend, apart from Brighton being beaten in the semi-final by Manchester City. Catsfield were able to play against Robertsbridge Seconds away and win, 0 - 5. No other spectators were there to share his joy, but he was able to regale his wife with the details! The last game is in a fortnight’s time at home against Rock n Ore, when this protracted season will be over and we will finish in mid-table. In the meantime, Pass and Move will be on our Playing Field. Then, we went to the De La Warr to see the marvellous Paul Merton and his chums do a hilarious impro show. Do check out their programme, the De La Warr is changing and getting more ambitious, although their catering arrangements for shows seem rather haphazard. Sunday, the last concert in the London Philharmonic Orchestra season at the Congress theatre was enjoyed by a full house. Unfortunately, there wasn’t an opportunity to meet the conductor, but we were able to hear the last half of the second FA Cup semi-final all the way home. Joy unbounded.