NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: The team working on the Etchingham Neighbourhood Plan held a drop-in session last Saturday in the Ahrens Hall. A big thank you to everyone who was able to make the drop-In session to look at the Vision, Objectives and the possible Site Options for housing currently being considered.

The team have started looking at some of the feedback forms returned on the day and, inevitably, views are varied as you would expect. This is the only way to fairly judge village opinion to move forward to a final Plan that is a true reflection of the village and not just a few individuals. If you couldn’t get there you still have time to be heard. The deadline is May 18 and replies can be by email to paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com or ‘hard copy’ to the Parish Office, Parsonage Croft, if closed then into the grey post box on the wall outside the main entrance into the School.

For a copy of the feedback form together with the vision, objectives and site plans: request one by phoning 01580 819048, or email paulette.etchinghampc@gmail.com or visit the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk , where you will find links to access the form and other background information.Any queries call Paulette on 01580 819048 or email as above.

CHURCH SERVICES: The Church Services up to the end of May, this Sunday May 6, Canon Patrick Sales. May 13, Reverend sally Epps. May 20, Reverend Christopher Channer. May 27, Reverend Iain Morrison. All Sunday services are at 11am, unless otherwise advised, please note that the service on April 29 is at 8.30am and there will not be an 11am service..

CHURCH CONTACT: Churchwardens, Mary Barnes 01580 819142 and Geoffry Lucas 01580 819439. For Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals and Pastoral Matters contact Reverend Sally Epps 01435 882301 sallyaepps@btinternet.com

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm.

OPEN GARDEN: The gardens at King John’s Lodge, Sheepstreet Lane will be open in aid of St. Michael’s Hospice on Tuesday May 15, 10.30am to 4pm. Admission £5, refreshments available. Details of other gardens in the area that are open in aid of St. Michael’s are on the St. Michael’s website http://www.stmichaelshospice.com/support-us/events-and-challenges/open-gardens-2018

BUS SERVICE: From April 3 the operator of the 231 Bus Service has changed to Compass Bus, the service will still be Monday to Friday, with no service on weekends and Bank Holidays. The timetable is very similar to the previous times with a slight change in the timings, the new timetable is on the village noticeboards and can also be downloaded from the village website http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/231N.pdf If you do not have internet access if you contact me I will print a copy of the timetable for you.

Please try and use the bus as often as you can to maintain the service for those who have no other means of transport to get to Burwash, Heathfield or Uckfield.

FUTURE EVENTS: If your group or organisation has an event planned for later in the year send me the details now, I can mention it here early so people can note the date in their diaries and put the full details in nearer the date.

MUSIC FESTIVAL: The annual Etchingham Music Festival will take place, in the Church, June 30 to July 8. Music Festival website www.etchinghammusicfestival.co.uk

FRIENDS OF BURWASH SURGERY: You are probably aware that one of the services offered by the Friends of Burwash Surgery (FOBS) is transport to medical appointments at the surgery or hospital for patients unable to drive themselves. Due to the increasing age of patients FOBS are being asked to provide more and more transport, and due to the fact that a lot of the volunteer drivers are also elderly, each year the list of available drivers reduces. They therefore need some more willing drivers to help out. You do not need to be available 24/7. You tell FOBS when you can be available. If you only want to do short journeys, for instance Etchingham to Burwash Surgery, that is fine. If you want to be reimbursed for the use of your car you can claim 45p per mile for journeys undertaken on behalf of FOBS. If you think you are able to help please contact the co-ordinator Mrs. Pat Lewis henhurst@hotmail.com . Or if you are not sure what is required you can get more information from Jill Copland 01580 819321

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk .

Content on the website is currently being edited and updated, if you, your organisation or business has information on the site please check the content and notify any changes, deletions or additions to etchinghamvillagewebsite@gmail.com there is not much value in having details on the site if things like contact details etc. are out of date.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.