NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: The team working on the Etchingham Neighbourhood Plan held a drop-in session recently in the Ahrens Hall. A big thank you to everyone who was able to make the drop-In session to look at the Vision, Objectives and the possible Site Options for housing currently being considered.

The team are working through the feedback forms returned on the day and, inevitably, views are varied as you would expect. This is the only way to fairly judge village opinion to move forward to a final Plan that is a true reflection of the village and not just a few individuals. If you couldn’t get there you still have time to be heard. The deadline has now passed for adding your comments, but the documents can still be viewed on the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk

MUSIC AT THE CLUB: The next band night at the Club is tomorrow (May 26) when the Club is pleased to welcome Steve Rivington & Sacha Trochet. Music from 9pm, no need to be a member, everyone welcome. The Club is open Monday and Wednesday 7.30 to 10.30pm, Fridays 6.30 to 11.30pm, Saturdays 7.30 to 11.30pm.

CHURCH SERVICES: The Church Service this Sunday, May 27, is with Reverend Iain Morrison. All Sunday services are at 11am, unless otherwise advised, please note that the service on April 29 is at 8.30am and there will not be an 11am service..

CHURCH CONTACT: Churchwardens, Mary Barnes 01580 819142 and Geoffry Lucas 01580 819439. For Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals and Pastoral Matters contact Reverend Sally Epps 01435 882301 sallyaepps@btinternet.com

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm.

BUS SERVICE: From April 3 the operator of the 231 Bus Service has changed to Compass Bus, the service will still be Monday to Friday, with no service on weekends and Bank Holidays. The timetable is very similar to the previous times with a slight change in the timings, the new timetable is on the village noticeboards and can also be downloaded from the village website http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2013/02/231N.pdf If you do not have internet access if you contact me I will print a copy of the timetable for you.

Please try and use the bus as often as you can to maintain the service for those who have no other means of transport to get to Burwash, Heathfield or Uckfield.

FUTURE EVENTS: If your group or organisation has an event planned for later in the year send me the details now, I can mention it here early so people can note the date in their diaries and put the full details in nearer the date.

MUSIC FESTIVAL: The annual Etchingham Music Festival will take place, in the Church, June 30 to July 8. Music Festival website www.etchinghammusicfestival.co.uk

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk .

Content on the website is currently being edited and updated, if you, your organisation or business has information on the site please check the content and notify any changes, deletions or additions to etchinghamvillagewebsite@gmail.com there is not much value in having details on the site if things like contact details etc. are out of date.

