SEAGULLS OVER BURWASH: Seagulls over Burwash is the local supporters group for Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club. The group will hold their AGM on Tuesday June 19, 7pm at the Bear. All members are invited and should book their place, for catering numbers, non-members are welcome to attend but should book a place by phoning Teskey 01435 884344 email tesbar80@btinternet.com. The meeting will be joined by Paul Barber, CEO of Brighton and Hove Albion, for a Q & A session on the Clubs first season in the Premier League.

BURGHWOOD HOUSE: Burghwood House, Hurst Green held a celebration event for the Royal Wedding on May 19. They would like to thank everyone who helped to make it a really memorable day, with special thanks to Rother District Council for helping towards the cost of the event. About 40 people, including family and friends attended the event, and were able to enjoy a lovely spread of food, and toast Prince Harry and Meghan, while watching the days events on the television. A big thank you to the hosts on the day who worked hard and did a fantastic job.

HURST GREEN: As you will be aware there is not currently a Village Voice correspondent for Hurst Green. If you are connected with with a Hurst Green group, or organising an event in Hurst Green, I am happy tom add the details to the Etchingham column if you send the information to me.

QUEEN’S GARDEN: The Parish Council is sorry it has taken so long to be able to make this announcement but repairs and replacement as necessary will be starting in Queen’s Garden on both sets of swings and the adventure trail by a fully accredited contractor in the next couple of weeks. These units were only taken out of use because the independent annual inspection condemned them as dangerous due to the severity and amount of rot in the cross and upright beams of the structures. Parish Council doesn’t take the safety of children lightly so did what had to be done immediately, sought professional quotes for the work and decided on best value for your money to get the job done. Parish Council budgets are as tight as everyone else’s so will be seeking a Community Grant from Rother District Council – if we are successful this could be up to half of the cost of the estimated total of £5,000 – but there are no guarantees.

It had been hoped the swings would be back in use for the Half-Term, but the start date for the work should mean that all will be well for the long summer break. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

DOGS & FLOWERS: September 8 & 9 ~ Save the dates for the church open weekend, raising funds to keep our historic church building in sound repair. By kind permission of the Improvements Committee, the weekend will include some elements of the traditional Flower & Dog Show, which is ‘having a year off’, as well as a mixture of novelty items, including music, model railways, bicycles, history displays and a prize for the best dressed marrow! Oh! ~ and lots of cake!!! There will be a photographic competition, so get snapping, the categories are “Bikes and Bikers”; “Sunny Sussex”; “Rivers lakes and Streams”; “In the Garden”. Keep the date free and look out for more details soon on notices around the village, in the August/September edition of the Parish Magazine and on the village website.

CHURCH SERVICES: The Church Services up to the end of July. This Sunday, June 17, Reverend Christopher Channer. June 24, Reverend Iain Morrison. Jul 1, Canon Patrick Sales. July 8, Reverend Sally Epps. July 15, Reverend Christopher Channer. July 22, Reverend Iain Morrison. July 29, (8.30am) Reverend Sally Epps. All Sunday services are at 11am, unless otherwise advised, please note that the service on July 29 is at 8.30am and there will not be an 11am service..

CHURCH CONTACT: Churchwardens, Mary Barnes 01580 819142 and Geoffry Lucas 01580 819439. For Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals and Pastoral Matters contact Reverend Sally Epps 01435 882301 sallyaepps@btinternet.com

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm.

FUTURE EVENTS:

MUSIC FESTIVAL: The annual Etchingham Music Festival will take place, in the Church, June 30 to July 8. June 30, 7.30pm, Instant Sunshine. July 1, 7pm, The Rother Piano Trio. July 3, 7.30pm, Florian Mitrea & The Atea Wind Quintet. July 5, 7.30pm, Piano Recital by Daniel Grimwood. July 7, 7.30pm, Opera Supper with the Royal Academy of Music. July 8, 4pm, Richard Evans and the Trinity Music Academy. Tickets for the first four concerts are £18 and £15 for concessions, tickets for the Opera Supper are £22, tickets are free for July 8 but there will be a collection for the Church Fabric Fund. Tickets available from Etchingham Music Festival, PO Box 100, Etchingham, East Sussex TN19 7US, also available from www.wegottickets.com . For more details go to the Music Festival website www.etchinghammusicfestival.co.uk

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk .

Content on the website is currently being edited and updated, if you, your organisation or business has information on the site please check the content and notify any changes, deletions or additions to etchinghamvillagewebsite@gmail.com there is not much value in having details on the site if things like contact details etc. are out of date.

