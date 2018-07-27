ETCHINGHAM PLAYGROUNDS: You will, no doubt, be aware that some of the playground equipment in Queen’s Garden and the Viper site had to be taken out of use due to safety issues. Parish Council has funded the replacement of both swing units in Queen’s Garden and some other minor repairs, at a cost of over £10,000 and currently does not have finance available to fund further replacement. The Etchingham Recreation Ground Trust (ERGT) is working on plans for online funding towards replacing playground equipment. Before that can start a new bank account needs to be set up, that is being progressed now, as soon as that is active fund raising can start. Of course any other suggestions for funding most welcome. A Facebook group has been set up to keep residents up to date with progress and give them the opportunity to put forward their ideas, suggestions and comments. Anyone can see the group, but if you want to participate in any of the activity on the group you will need to join the group.https://www.facebook.com/groups/etchinghamplaygrounds . there is also a Twittere page https://twitter.com/etchinghamplay If you want to make contact with queries, suggestions, comments or anything else, please use the email address etchinghamplaygrounds@gmail.com

ETCHINGHAM’s BIG WEEKEND: On Saturday September 8 and Sunday September 9 Etchingham Church will host Etchingham’s Big Weekend 2018. The event will be held in the Church and Queen’s Garden it will feature some elements of the annual Flower Show, a photography competition, exhibitions, bicycles, stalls, model railways, Wadhurst Brass band, teas and cakes and of course the Dog Show, and lots more. The categories for the photography competition are “Bikes and Bikers” “Sunny Sussex” “”Rivers, Lakes and Streams” “In the Garden” and “ People Watching”. This year there is a chance to enter one extra photo free of charge, if you have two photos that you think have a chance of being a winner you can enter one extra entry in any one of the five classes, free of charge, please note only one free entry will be allowed for each exhibitor. The schedule and entry form can be downloaded from the village website and paper copies will soon be available in the village shops and the Bistro.

HURST GREEN: As you will be aware there is not currently a Village Voice correspondent for Hurst Green. If you are connected with with a Hurst Green group, or organising an event in Hurst Green, I am happy tom add the details to the Etchingham column if you send the information to me. Or, even better, perhaps there is someone in Hurst Green who would like to take on the Hurst Green column, if you want to know more you can contact me or the Battle Observer.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday, July 29, (8.30am) Reverend Sally Epps. All Sunday services are at 11am, unless otherwise advised, please note that the service on July 29 is at 8.30am and there will not be an 11am service..

CHURCH CONTACT: Churchwardens, Mary Barnes 01580 819142 and Geoffry Lucas 01580 819439. For Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals and Pastoral Matters contact Reverend Sally Epps 01435 882301 sallyaepps@btinternet.com

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm.

FUTURE EVENTS: If your group or organisation has an event planned for later in the year send me the details now, I can mention it here early so people can note the date in their diaries and put the full details in nearer the date.

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk .

Content on the website is currently being edited and updated, if you, your organisation or business has information on the site please check the content and notify any changes, deletions or additions to etchinghamvillagewebsite@gmail.com there is not much value in having details on the site if things like contact details etc. are out of date.

