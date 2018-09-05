ETCHINGHAM’s BIG WEEKEND: On Saturday September 8 and Sunday September 9 Etchingham Church will host Etchingham’s Big Weekend 2018. On Saturday the show will be opened by Huw Merriman MP at 1.30pm. The event will be held in the Church and Queen’s Garden it will feature some elements of the annual Flower Show, a photography competition, exhibitions, bicycles, stalls, model railways, Wadhurst Brass band, teas and cakes and of course the Dog Show, and lots more. The categories for the photography competition are “Bikes and Bikers” “Sunny Sussex” “”Rivers, Lakes and Streams” “In the Garden” and “ People Watching”. This year there is a chance to enter one extra photo free of charge, if you have two photos that you think have a chance of being a winner you can enter one extra entry in any one of the five classes, free of charge, please note only one free entry will be allowed for each exhibitor. The schedule and entry form can be downloaded from the village website and paper copies will soon be available in the village shops and the Bistro. Registration for the Dog Show is from 12.45pm. On Sunday, starting at 3pm, there will be Church Tours, Treasure Hunt and Teas, the weekend concludes at 6pm with a Village Service of Praise and Thanksgiving in the Church with Stonegate Choir.

ETCHINGHAM PLAYGROUNDS: Progress is still being made with setting up online fund raising for playground equipment repairs and/or replacement, we want to take full advantage the ability to include Gift Aid in the donations, so a slight delay while that is set up at HMRC, hope to be able to give you more information here next week. An “Etchingham Playgrounds” fund is being set up and a Facebook group, not directly connected to the Parish Council or ERGT, has been set up and will be used to keep residents up to date with progress and updates from the Parish Council a& ERGT, it also gives residents the opportunity to put forward their ideas, suggestions and comments. Anyone can see the group, but if you want to participate in any of the activity on the group you will need to join the group.https://www.facebook.com/groups/etchinghamplaygrounds . there is also a Twitter page https://twitter.com/etchinghamplay If you want to make contact with queries, suggestions, comments or anything else, please use the email address etchinghamplaygrounds@gmail.com . A fund raising bank account is in place for Etchingham Playgrounds, so while we wait for various bits of paper to be processed to enable the online funding, if anyone feels the urge to organise a small fundraising activity for the playgrounds please feel free to go ahead and organise it.

ETCHINGHAM CLUB: Etchingham Club have a Karaoke Night today (August 31), 8pm, everyone welcome. The next Music Nights are September 29, Octavia and October 20, The Curst Sons.

VOTING REGISTER: By now you should all have received the form from Rother District Council to register the members of your household to vote, make sure you complete the form and return it before September 11, it is a legal requirement to provide the information. You can post the form back or complete the details online or by phone. There are elections in May for District and Parish Councils, so make sure you are on the list to vote

HURST GREEN: As you will be aware there is not currently a Village Voice correspondent for Hurst Green. If you are connected with with a Hurst Green group, or organising an event in Hurst Green, I am happy to add the details to the Etchingham column if you send the information to me. Or, even better, perhaps there is someone in Hurst Green who would like to take on the Hurst Green column, if you want to know more you can contact me or the Battle Observer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services up to the end of September, This Sunday September 2 Canon Patrick Sales; September 9, Reverend Sally Epps; September 9, 11am Reverend Sally Epps, and at 6pm Village Praise and Thanksgiving following the Etchingham Big Weekend, Reverend Sally Epps; September 16, Reverend Christopher Channer; September 23, Reverend Iain Morrison; September 30, 8.30am,Reverend Sally Epps . All Sunday services are at 11am, unless otherwise advised, please note that the service on September 30 is at 8.30am and there will not be an 11am service..

CHURCH CONTACT: Churchwardens, Mary Barnes 01580 819142 and Geoffry Lucas 01580 819439. For Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals and Pastoral Matters contact Reverend Sally Epps 01435 882301 sallyaepps@btinternet.com

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm.

