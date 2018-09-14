ETCHINGHAM’s BIG WEEKEND: There was a very good attendance at Etchingham’s Big Weekend, in Queen’s Garden and the Church, last Saturday, making it another successful village event. The event was opened by Huw Merriman MP, signalling the start of activities, the Dog Show commenced as soon as the event opened, Wadhurst Brass Band entertained visitors throughout the afternoon, many of the children enjoyed investigating all the equipment on the Fire Engine that the Burwash Firefighters had on show for the afternoon, some of the children had a go with a hose. There was a display of old bicycles, including Ray Konyn with his Penny Farthing which was another fascination for a lot of the children. In the Church there were some of the elements of the traditional Flower Show and the photographic competition, a display of historical photos & postcards, model railways and a display by Etchingham Military and Aviation group. This year only some of the Flower Show classes were held, so not all of the cups and trophies were presented this year, These are the winners of those that were presented. Whinns trophy, Linda Neve; Wishdown Cup, Alicia Hasnip; MacDonald Shield, Mary barnes; Butler Cup, Sue Mumford; Brookside Shield, Miles Bell; Chandler Cup, Georgie Briggs; Silver Tray, Phil, Paul, Paddy and Max from the Post Office. I took a few photos during the afternoon and have uploaded them to an album at Flickr, you are welcome to copy any of them if you wish, https://www.flickr.com/photos/ttelyob/albums/72157699541221691 . Many thanks to all who helped make the event a success, all profits to the Church Fabric Fund.

PHOTO DISPLAY: There were a lot of visitors to my display of historical photos and postcards in the Church on Saturday, some people said they would like more time to look at the pictures, so I have left the display in place for a few days for those who want to have another look, the church is open daily 11am to 4pm.

PARISH MAGAZINE: The deadline for the next edition of the Parish Magazine is today (Friday, September 14), this is the October/November edition, so make sure and include all your events and happenings up to and including Christmas and the New Year. Get your contributions to Phil and Phillipa by the end of today etchparishmag@btinternet.com , 01580 819434

TYPE 2 DIABETES: Are you at risk of Type 2 Diabetes? Fairfield Surgery Patient Participation Group have an event at, Burwash Common Pavilion, where you can find out if you are at risk and what you can do about it. It will be on Tuesday September 18, 7.30pm, at Burwash Common pavilion. Dr. Thomas and a speaker from Diabetes UK will advise on how to avoid or manage the condition.

ETCHINGHAM PLAYGROUNDS: Progress is still being made with setting up online fund raising for playground equipment repairs and/or replacement, we want to take full advantage the ability to include Gift Aid in the donations, so a slight delay while that is set up at HMRC, hope to be able to give you more information here next week. An “Etchingham Playgrounds” fund is being set up and a Facebook group, not directly connected to the Parish Council or ERGT, has been set up and will be used to keep residents up to date with progress and updates from the Parish Council & ERGT, it also gives residents the opportunity to put forward their ideas, suggestions and comments. Anyone can see the group, but if you want to participate in any of the activity on the group you will need to join the group.https://www.facebook.com/groups/etchinghamplaygrounds . there is also a Twitter page https://twitter.com/etchinghamplay If you want to make contact with queries, suggestions, comments or anything else, please use the email address etchinghamplaygrounds@gmail.com . A fund raising bank account is in place for Etchingham Playgrounds, so while we wait for various bits of paper to be processed to enable the online funding, if anyone feels the urge to organise a small fundraising activity for the playgrounds please feel free to go ahead and organise it.

ETCHINGHAM CLUB: The next Music Nights are September 29, Octavia and October 20, The Curst Sons.

HURST GREEN: As you will be aware there is not currently a Village Voice correspondent for Hurst Green. If you are connected with with a Hurst Green group, or organising an event in Hurst Green, I am happy to add the details to the Etchingham column if you send the information to me. Or, even better, perhaps there is someone in Hurst Green who would like to take on the Hurst Green column, if you want to know more you can contact me or the Battle Observer.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church services up to the end of September, This Sunday September 16, Reverend Christopher Channer; September 23, Reverend Iain Morrison; September 30, 8.30am,Reverend Sally Epps . All Sunday services are at 11am, unless otherwise advised, please note that the service on September 30 is at 8.30am and there will not be an 11am service..

CHURCH CONTACT: Churchwardens, Mary Barnes 01580 819142 and Geoffry Lucas 01580 819439. For Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals and Pastoral Matters contact Reverend Sally Epps 01435 882301 sallyaepps@btinternet.com

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm.

FUTURE EVENTS: If your group or organisation has an event planned for later in the year send me the details now, I can mention it here early so people can note the date in their diaries and put the full details in nearer the date.

VILLAGE WEBSITE: The village website is provided by the Parish Council to inform residents of Parish Council and village activities. The site is updated on a voluntary basis to keep running costs to a minimum, Council agendas and minutes are published on the site and archived agendas and minutes for the last five years can also be viewed.

Information on village organisations and events is added, are the details of your village organisation on the website? If you have information that you would like to see on the site let me know so that it can be added, there is a link to the contact form at the bottom of the Home Page on the site www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk .

Content on the website is currently being edited and updated, if you, your organisation or business has information on the site please check the content and notify any changes, deletions or additions to etchinghamvillagewebsite@gmail.com there is not much value in having details on the site if things like contact details etc. are out of date.

SENDING INFORMATION: Get information for this column to me as soon as possible. There are several ways to get your info to me, but email is preferred because there is less chance of errors during copying. I need information by 10pm on Monday to be sure it will be in time for inclusion, I can sometimes add extra items on Tuesday morning, but this cannot be guaranteed. You can deliver to 2 Park Farm Close, telephone 01580 819532 or 07484 635014 or email colin.boylett@gmail.com you will also find a form on the village website ( http://www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/village-voice ) to send your information from there, look for the Village Voice link near the bottom of the column of links on the left-hand side of the website page.