PLAYGROUNDS: Etchingham Recreation Ground Trust (ERGT) is the charity responsible for Queen’s Garden and the Viper site. ERGT are working on fund raising for repair and replacement of equipment, and apologise for the delay in the start of fundraising, due to the setting up of the bank account taking much longer than anticipated. You can generate funds for ERGT whenever you shop online and it does not cost you anything extra. You register at Give as you Live https://www.giveasyoulive.com/join/ergt then whenever you shop online you sign in to the Give as you Live website first and use the link on the site to access the retailer you are purchasing from, there are over 4,000 online retailers available so your favourites are bound to be there, a small percentage of your purchase will be donated to ERGT, the amounts are quite small but if lots of people remember to use the system for every purchase it will soon add up to a useful sum of money. You will find more details of how to use Give as you Live on the ERGT fundraising page of the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/playgrounds/give-as-you-live EVERY PENNY COUNTS. There is now also a fundraising page online where you can make a donation https://www.everyclick.com/etchinghamplaygrounds if you are a tax payer please remember to fill in the Gift Aid form when you make your donation so that ERGT get an extra 25% from HMRC. If you want to make a donation but do not have the ability to do it online, you can a payment with cash or a cheque payable to Etchingham Playgrounds and deliver it to the Parish Office at Parsonage Croft, or in a sealed envelope clearly marked ‘playground appeal’ at the Post Office. The target to be raised is £25,000, at the time of writing just over £500 has been raised, with approx. another £100 of donations and gift aid waiting to be approved, so quite a way to go yet, if you have any fundraising ideas, and more importantly, time to help organise fundraising, email etchinghamplaygrounds@gmail.com

ETSR AGM: The Annual General Meeting of the Etchingham Trust for Sports and REcreation (ETSR) will be held on Thursday November 22, 8pm, in the Parker Hall, Parsonage Croft. All parishioners of Etchingham are invited to attend. Trustee nomination forms can be obtained from Catherine Richards admin@etchinghamtrust.org.uk 07855 239848, nomination forms need to be completed and returned to Catherine 10 days before the meeting for inclusion at the meeting.

ETCHINGHAM CLUB: The next Music Night at the Club is on Saturday December 8 The Tar Babies from 9pm. The Club is open four evenings each week, Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30 to 10.30; Fridays 6.30 to 11.30; Saturdays 7.30 to 11.30. Everyone welcome, no membership required.

CHURCH SERVICES: The Church Services up to the end of November, all services are at 11am unless otherwise noted. This Sunday November 18, Reverend Christopher Channer; November 25, Reverend Iain Morrison.

CHURCH CONTACT: Churchwardens, Mary Barnes 01580 819142 and Geoffry Lucas 01580 819439. For Baptisms, Weddings, Funerals and Pastoral Matters contact Reverend Sally Epps 01435 882301 sallyaepps@btinternet.com

CHURCH OPENING: The Church is open every day for visitors from 11am to 4pm.

FOOTPATHS: There have been reports recently of people using the public footpaths around the village diverting off of the marked path into adjacent fields. Everyone is reminded that you are only permitted to use the designated marked footpaths and not any of the land around the paths, keep to the official footpaths, follow the Countryside Code, and remember to pick up after your dog. Further information on Public Footpaths and the Countryside Code is available on the village website www.etchinghamvillage.co.uk/parish-council/community-safety/footpaths

