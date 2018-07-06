Pews News: This Sunday, July 8, there will be Holy Communion at St Peter’s at 9 am. Then, at 10.30 am, there is to be Morning Praise at St Andrew’s. Please note, there will be no crèche or Junior Church at this service. As this is Sea Sunday, concurrently with St Andrew’s Morning Praise and also starting at 10.30 am, there is the Benefice Sea Sunday service at Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat Station (which is next to St Nicholas’ Church). This service is for Pett Methodists as well as for the C of E in Fairlight and Pett. You are recommended to take a chair and a hat. Or maybe a punkah wallah, direct from ‘It Ain’t Half Hot Mum’, which would get you a draught as well as, probably these days, a prison sentence for racism.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, July 6, the entertainment will be by popular singer Carol George. Nicola’s Age UK toenail cutting service will be there today as well. Lunch today will be quiche and salad, with Eton Mess for afters. Next Friday, July 13, it’s lucky for some to be able to take part in Celia King’s chair-based exercises. The lunch that follows will be meat lasagne, with cherry clafoutis to follow. The latter is a dish of French origin, with baked cherries in a buttered dish, covered with a flan-like mixture. Definitely worth the entrance fee on its own!

A rapidly approaching Musical Interlude: On the afternoon of Tuesday week, July 17, there will be a ‘Musical Delight’ performed by the Sevenoaks Four at 2.30 pm in St Andrew’s Church. The informal afternoon promises to be full of fun, with light opera, music from the shows and other well known songs, and with the musical feast augmented by a break for tea and scones. The tickets for this pleasant occasion are £5 each, and they are available from the Post Office, the Rectory and also from Tic Toc hairdressers in Pett.

Not too late to get healthy?: Tomorrow, Saturday, July 7, the Friends of Hastings Country Park will be offering a session of Tai Chi Qigong with Catherine Burnett in yer actual Country park. This is to be a taster session to see if you find yourself in tune with it. The ancient Chinese practices of tai chi and qi gong combine slow, deliberate movements, meditation, and breathing exercises, and they can all help to restore your energy, called chi, which is pronounced chee. If you’d like to try this, be at the Country Park Visitor Centre by 10.30 am tomorrow. The session will last from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. Tai Chi will also be at Fairfest later this month, on that occasion with Sarah Kimber.

Hearing Dogs for the Deaf: A tea party in aid of the Hearing Dogs for Deaf People charity will be taking place on Tuesday next, July 10. The venue is ‘Tombrec’ in Briar Close from 2 until 5 pm, and tickets are £5 each. There you will be able to have yourself a cream tea, or a cake and a cuppa, and maybe have a go on the raffle, make a purchase from the table sale and have a good look at the art display, which is by courtesy of Penny Eveleigh.

The Gardening Club’s July meeting and August visit: Monday of this week was the scheduled date for the club’s July meeting, planned to take place in the evening. Haven’t heard how the talk went – they were probably still meeting as this was being written! Don’t forget the already published note about the club’s 2018 outing on Monday, August 6 which will be going to Butler’s Farmhouse near Herstmonceux, meeting there at 2.30 pm. Please contact Karen Draper on 814154, or Sue Clarke on 813006, if you would like to go along. The cost of the visit is £10 each, which includes a tour of the gardens as well as the inevitable tea and cakes.

Fairfest: Now only three weeks to the fifth Fairfest, which opens at 12 noon on the rec. on Sunday, July 29. Programmes are now on sale at the Post Office for a humble 50p, and they list more items than a Morris dancer could shake a stick at. There’s a couple of falconry displays. I wonder if there’ll be any kites? Later on there certainly will be the Kytes, who have played their popular way through the first four Fairfests. Another name that seems to have been ever present since day one is that of the extremely impressive Acromax. And talking of stick shakers, there will be Morris dancers. There is archery with the Bayeux Bowmen. If you intend to see this and your name is Harold, I suggest you keep a very careful eye on the proceedings. Is that enough to whet your appetite this week? More details will follow as the day grows nearer.

A Drumming Project: There are to be two workshops with drums and drumming experts, on two Fridays, from 7.30 to 9.15 pm. The first, which is today, Friday, July 6, is at Fairlight village hall, and the second, next Friday, July 13, is at Pett village hall. Participant should be aged 9 or older, and the fee of 32 per session includes refreshments. If your youngster would like to go please book with Wendy at familyhatch1@gmail.com Or just turn up!

‘Songs for a Summer Evening’: Word comes, and not for the first time, from Sarah Lewis, outlining the details of the forthcoming musical evening at St Laurence Church, Guestling, which will be on Saturday, July 21 at 7 pm. Molly Townson will be presenting ‘Songs for a Summer Evening’, featuring the Cantabile Ladies Choir, Kate Rogers, Soprano, Richard Eldridge, Piano, and the Guestling Church Choir. During the interval, wine will be available, as will be strawberries and cream. Tickets for this pleasant evening are only £10 each, and they are available on the door. This notice appears within the Fairlight Village Voice, as it has in past years, because a number of Fairlight residents are proud members of the Guestling Church Choir, and Guestling currently has no voice of its own. Apart from the choir, of course. All monies raised during the evening will be going to support the upkeep of Guestling’s beautiful and ancient church.