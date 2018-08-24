Pews News: The 10.30 am service at St Andrew’s this Sunday, August 26, will be Morning Praise. The Junior Church will be meeting this Sunday. It is also Foodbank week.

At Pett Methodist Chapel, the 10.45 am service will be Holy Communion, led by the Rev Peter Bates.

Many in Fairlight will be saddened to learn of the passing of the Rev. Frank Rowson, a great friend to the Church Community in the village, a member of the Literary Society (as was) and Chaplain to the local branch of the Royal British Legion. We extend our condolences to his wife, Marjorie, and to his family.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, August 24, the entertainment will be by Pete Prescott, the accomplished popular local guitarist and singer. Lunch that day will be poached salmon (served cold if the hot weather makes a comeback!), with blackberry brûlée for pudding.

Next Friday, August 31, the entertainment will be by the Village Voices, the choir that I always admire! For lunch, there’ll be sausage wellington, with fruit salad to follow.

Two days to the Gala Day at Pett Level: Maybe you were one of the many who went along to the Art Exhibition and Sale of Work last Sunday, but whether you did or did not get to the boathouse then, there is a further chance to enjoy an hour or two in the company of the Pett Level Rescue Boat and the dedicated people who run it. It’s at the Boathouse in Pett Level this Sunday, from 12 noon until 4 pm, and it’s their annual Gala Day. If ever there was an organisation deserving of your support, this is certainly one of them. There will be stalls galore, refreshments and all the usual attractions you would expect to see at Pett. Don’t miss it.

Help for The Club: The well-known Youth Club in the village, whose name is now The Club, is in need of new helpers for club nights. Their meetings are on Tuesdays at the clubhouse from 7 until 8.30 pm. Vincent Bruce is the leader, and he is there most Tuesdays, supported by a rota of helpers. It is not an arduous job and usually it’s a lot of fun, involving normal youth club activities and events. Job requirements: you must like children and young people! A DBS check is necessary, as it is a legal requirement, but for people volunteering, that check is free! Please respond to Wendy Hatch at familyhatch1@gmail.com

A Fairlight celebration to mark the Centenary of the end of the Great War: You will recall last week’s note concerning the possibility of a celebration to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War. There is no doubt that St Andrew’s Church could offer all the facilities that would be required for the mounting of a successful event such as is envisaged for this particular occasion. The event is proposed for Saturday, November 10. However, it will be necessary to form a small organising team to help devise a suitable programme. If you would be willing to join the team, please contact our Rector, Richard Barron, as soon as possible, on 812799. Or you could email him at rector@fairlightandpett.com

The Hearing Bus: Less than a week to go until the popular Hearing Resource Centre bus will be in Fairlight in the village hall car park, which is coming on Thursday, August 30 from 10.30 am until 3.30 pm. This note appears yet again to ensure that everybody who could benefit from a visit to the facilities on the bus doesn’t miss this month’s opportunity.

The Red Arrows’ special Fairlight flypast: Fairlight resident Tasmin Paige achieved one of her ambitions when she joined the RAF, and now SAC Paige works in Flight Operations as a reservist for the Red Arrows, giving essential support to the team. The team were already engaged to display at Eastbourne Air Show and turning over Fairlight on the way out. Tasmin’s paternal grandfather, who lives in Rye, has recently been unwell with emphysema, and he was therefore unable to see the Red Arrows display. Tasmin spoke to the pilots, explaining the situation and asking if they would be able to fly over for him. Rye would be a step too far, but Fairlight, with its own smoke trail, they agreed was possible, and she – and Fairlight residents generally – were extremely grateful. Grandfather was brought to Fairlight, where he could enjoy his own virtual front row seat as the Arrows sped past. To the best of her knowledge, Tas is the only person from Fairlight who is on the Red Arrows team. Flight Operations works with the pilots, and it is her job to ensure they have the correct plans for each route; she provides them with the NOTAM’s (Notices to Airmen, which point out any potential hazards on their planned route) and MET for each flight and Low Level Booking, which are just a few of the facets Tasmin’s job includes.