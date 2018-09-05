Pews News: The 10.30 am service at St Andrew’s this Sunday, September 2, will be Morning Praise, not the Family Worship you might have anticipated. The Junior Church will be meeting as well. At 6 pm, St Peter’s will be host to an Informal Communion service. This will also be an opportunity to appraise the redecoration of the Church, and maybe to sample the sample chairs, too.

At Pett Methodist Chapel, the 10.45 am service on Sunday will be led by Mr David Hanson. Prior to the Sunday service, there is Messy Church at Pett Chapel tomorrow, Saturday, September 1. It starts at 3 pm. Look out!

Concert Time: Next Saturday, Sept 8, Pett Methodists will be presenting a concert, from 7.30 to 9.30 pm, to be given by the ever popular Fishy, the Rosy Hoydens and the Wilcock family. In the interval there will be an Auction of Beautiful Things that you might be fortunate enough to capture with your winning bids. Tickets are only £5 each, with proceeds going to the upkeep of the Chapel. Book through contact@pettchapel.org.uk

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, Friday, August 31, the entertainment will be by the Village Voices, the choir with the enviable name! For lunch, sausage wellington is a treat to look forward to, with fruit salad for afters. Next Friday, September 7, the entertainment will be by singer Brian Howard, and Nicola’s Age UK toenail cutting service will be present and operative, too. Lunch? It’s going to be sausage and mash, plus veg, followed by lemon meringue pie.

Co-ordinator Carolyn Smith’s latest MOPPs newsletter tells of two new recruits on the helper front, together with fairly recent volunteer Val (the second!), and they are Cas and Georgina. All three are properly introduced to everybody in that newsletter!

Chair Robert Pasterfield reminds us all that on Friday, September 14 it will be AGM time, an important date in the organisation’s calendar. The meeting starts at 11 am.

That celebration to mark the Centenary of the end of the Great War: Plenty of time to get ready for what promises to be a memorable event, but adjust your diary slightly, for the date it will happen has been moved forward by one day to Friday, November 9. Watch this space and you’ll see the details as soon as we have them.

Garden Club meeting: The Club’s September meeting will be in the village hall next Monday, September 3, will welcome the return visit of Jacqui Aviolet, with a talk entitled Botanist or Not? Plant Origins, History and Cultivation. Jacqui starts at 2.30pm.

A Forthcoming Concert at St Andrew’s: A very early warning of a special concert at St Andrew’s on Sunday, October 14 at 2.30 pm, with the Three Valleys Male Voice Choir. Suffice to say, for now, that the tickets are £8 each, and they are available from the Post Office, or from the Rectory. More comprehensive details will follow a little nearer the due date.

Who’s for Tea at the Waldorf?: Another interesting event in prospect, thanks to Margaret and Maggie –yes, but it’s actually at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel, not the Waldorf! As you would expect, it’s in aid of the Royal British Legion, and it’s at 7 pm on Saturday, September 22. Ticket prices and availability will be announced next week, and do be prepared to dress for the occasion – it could win you a prize! More details for Margaret Pulfer on 814866.

The Market Garden site development: Chairman of the Parish Council Planning Committee, Cllr Stephen Leadbetter, gives a reminder that GemSelect’s proposal to erect 16 dwellings on this plot was agreed in principle by Rother planners on March 15. There were several conditions to be observed prior to the granting of planning permission – no fewer than 26 if memory serves – and the matter was due to be resolved by August 20. This date has now been extended to November 20, which means, of course, that no permission has yet been granted. That a five month extension should itself become one of eight months seems to show that meeting the conditions is not simple. Some items concern infrastructure works essential before the main build can even get under way. As was observed earlier in the year, Rother do not have the personnel available to police the meeting of all the conditions, and it will be up to local residents to act as their eyes and ears when the action finally gets started.

Apple Day is coming: What’s this? The expensive release of the newest, and only marginally changed, iPad? Well, no. It’s much more exciting than that, it’s the day Stonelynk Organics will be in the village hall from 10 am until 4.30 pm pressing apples (and pears) whether you turn up with a handful or a trailer full. The date is Saturday, October 6, and reminders will follow on a regular basis! I don’t mind if I do!

A Verified Purchaser: We salute, appreciatively, Les from Rye who, I am assured, reads this column every week. Perhaps he should look to getting out more… Les, I’m told, is a happy guy, and not in the least liable to be confused with his French counterpart, Les Misérables.