Pews News: This Sunday, January 6, there will be a service of Morning Praise at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am, and then Informal Holy Communion at St Peter’s at 4 pm at St Peter’s with Rev K Burnett. The Pett Methodists’ Sunday service at 10.45 am on Sunday, January 6 will be run under local arrangements, celebrating Epiphany in Pett style.

MOPPs today and next Friday: Today, January 4, the entertainment will be Keith Osbourne, with his Music for Pleasure, and then lunch will be cottage pie, followed by gateau.

The Pantomime Group: There’s only three weeks to go before the run of Rumplestiltskin, at the end of January. The tickets will cost you £6 for adults and £3 for children at each of the first three performances, and then, at the final Saturday show, all tickets are priced at £7.

Walking for health: Last year the first Health Walk of the year fell on the first day of the year, January 1: this time round it’s as late as it can be, on Monday next, January 7 – starting outside the village hall at 10.30 am. Cas Barlow will be there, so do join her, it will do you good!

Tuesday Ladies Club: The monthly club sessions begin in the New Year with Pamela McClean talking of the ‘Six Five Rock n’Roll Express’ at the meeting on January 15. Your subs are due at this meeting, and after 8 years of existence the subscription rate has had to be increased to £20 to meet ever-increasing costs. It remains excellent value, and visitors are always welcome for £2 admission.

Wakehams Farm estate: Now the Christmas and New Year fun times are an already fading memory, there is still time to register your opinion and comments, on material considerations, of course, on the merits or otherwise of the extant planning application regarding the 150 proposed dwellings on the East Field site. Don’t miss your opportunity, whatever you do…

Fairlight History Group: Organisers Paul Draper and Haydon Luke will be going ahead with the new society, which is most likely to be named ‘Fairlight History Group’, at the formal inaugural meeting to be held in the village hall on Wednesday, January 9 at 2.30 pm. The group’s constitution will be established, the first committee formed and membership fees decided.

A note for your new diary: The auditions for the Players production coming up a little later than usual, in May this year, will be held in the village hall on Thursday, January 17 at 7.30 pm. The play is Humble Boy, an acclaimed new work by Charlotte Jones first seen at the National Theatre early in the 21st century, is to be directed by Aisling Tigwell. It is a six-hander, requiring three ‘m’ and three ‘f’, as the publishers say. Why not give it a go…?