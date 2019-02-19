Pews News: This Sunday, February 17, at 10.30 am, there will be a service of Holy Communion at St Andrew’s, encompassing the fifth session on the Origins of Mankind: Genesis, Chapter 6: Building the Ark. Both the crèche and the Junior Church will be available at this service. At Pett Methodist Chapel, the 10.45 am service will be an All-Age service, led by Mrs Grace Garner.

Meanwhile, back in Fairlight, there will be a ‘free, hearty, Men’s Breakfast’ at St Peter’s Church Centre from 9 am on Saturday, February 23. The guest speaker for the morning will be Rev Bernard Crosby, with a talk entitled ‘How a scaffolder came to faith’. Go along and take a friend – it’s a free event, although donations will be gratefully accepted. And they’ll need to know you’ll be there, so please call John Miles on 812913.

MOPPs today: Today, Friday, February 15, entertaining you will be Keith Osbourne with his Music for Health. Lunch today is fish with a herb crumb topping, and then cheesecake for afters.

Next Friday, February 22, will have Clive Richardson telling of his 30 years as an Independent Tour Operator and Blue Badge Guide, a fascinating prospect. Next Friday is also the scheduled day for free hearing aid maintenance. Lunch will be either shepherd’s or cottage pie, followed by fruit salad. Traditionally, of course, cottage pie contains beef, while shepherd’s pie contains, not shepherds, but lamb.

Stop keeping putting it off – if you’d like more details about joining MOPP’s, have a word with the Group Co-ordinator, Carolyn Smyth, on 07786 835181.She can tell you everything you’d like to know.

A Healthy Walk on Monday next: The next Health Walk will be on Monday, February 18, leaving the village hall at 10.30 am. It appears probable that it will take place in better weather than the last walk, so – no excuses.

A Great Night Out in prospect: The last remaining table could be yours if you hurry, enabling you to enjoy a three course meal with entertainment by the popular local duo the Bling Crosbies. The table is for the event, in the village hall on Saturday, February 23, starting at 7.30 pm, and it’s being organised by Keith Thompson-Smith for the FRA. If you would like more details, please call Keith on 250111. Tickets, if you’re lucky, might still be at the Post Office and General Stores, at £15 each.

The Pantomime Group: The business end of the panto group is almost upon us – oh, yes it is – and their AGM will be here up next Friday, February 22 at 7.30 pm in the village hall.

Fairlight History Group: As previously mentioned, the new group will be meeting on Wednesday, February 20, in the village hall at 2.30 pm. The afternoon’s speaker will be the respected Ken Brooks, who will give those present an update on Fairlight dinosaurs and fossils, and recent developments.

Good news from the thriving local British Legion Branch: Since October 1 last year, the Pett District Branch, which covers Fairlight, Guestling, Icklesham, Pett and Three Oaks, has raised the exceptional sum of £8,625.47, a great credit to the generous local community, and the hard working collectors. They now have until September 30 to increase that amount for the Poppy Appeal.

Further excellent news comes on the administrative front, where new Officers and Organisers were sought, never easy to accomplish, and without which the branch would be unlikely to survive. They now have a new Branch Secretary, who is Jim Reynolds, and Branch Treasurer, who is Jean Leadbetter, plus a new Poppy Appeal Organiser in Maggie Boulter, with Nicola Boulter as her Deputy. John and Margaret Pulfer and the members are indebted to them because without their willingness to stand, the branch in its present form would have had to fold.

There are some interesting RBL events coming up, the first of which is a table top sale at the village hall on Saturday, March 9 from 10 am until 3 pm. The fee for each table is £10, which goes to the Legion, while all proceeds from selling are retained by the seller. Light refreshments will be available to purchase.

Then, on Saturday, June 8, there’s to be a Classic Car Extravaganza at the Fairlight Lodge Hotel, supported by craft stalls, etc. As with the event above, the stalls will cost you £10 and you keep the proceeds. There will also be organised fun for the youngsters, with storytelling and magic. Food will be available to purchase, and there’ll be a a licensed bar. If anyone is interested in any of these events, or would like to book in for a stall, please call Margaret on 814866 or email her at margaret.pulfer@btinternet.com

The Annual Jumble Sale in aid of the Playgroup: No doubt fans of the Playgroup Jumble Sales already have their diaries heavily marked for tomorrow, Saturday, February 16 at 10 am in the village hall, but this reminder is for all the others who are aware that the sale is coming, but ma have forgotten just when it is. This note should get you down to the hall, and in for £1, a pound that is also a raffle entry, too. The generosity of local donors and the incredibly hard work of all those who literally set out their stalls deserve to be rewarded with a bumper bonus fund-raiser for the group which id highly regarded in the village. Join the queue in the morning, then.