Pews News: This Sunday, March 3, there will be a service of Family Worship at St Andrew’s at 10.30 am. Later, there will be Informal Holy Communion at St Peter’s at 4 pm. At Pett Methodist Chapel, the 10.45 am service will be led by Mrs Pen Wilcock.

MOPPs today: Today, Friday, March 1, Sarah Kimber will be along with Qigong. There will also be Nicola’s Age UK toenail cutting service. For lunch, there’ll be roast chicken, with lemon tart to follow.

The Pantomime Group: The Group had its AGM a week ago, with a total of 14 people present. There were no changes to the Officers and Committee, although this was the first AGM for new Secretary Cas Barlow, who had taken over the reins during the year. The recent pantomime, ‘Rumplestiltskin’, had been an acclaimed success for new director Wendy Hatch plus her cast and everyone who worked so hard on the production. A number of AGMs in the village vie to complete their business in a Guinness Book of Records time, but you couldn’t accuse the Panto Group of this, for time was allowed for a sensible discussion on the new lighting as well as several other pertinent aspects of the panto.

Is that it then? The summer barbeque, and then roll on November, when the cycle starts once again? Well, not quite. The Group is always looking for new talent and right now is a good time for them to be thinking about possibly finding a new director. If your unfulfilled dream is to direct an hilarious and moving panto, please have a word with Chairman Ben Burford as soon as possible. Ben can be contacted via Facebook, and there are so many gifted people in all departments at Fairlight who’ll all be straining at the leash to help and advise a newcomer. Don’t put it off – do it now!

Similarly, but with a bit more time for thought, why not be in next year’s offering? The commitment is really over December and January, when rehearsals make the darkest and dreariest couple of months fly past while you’re having the fun of preparing for a great show. Look out after the summer for notices about the forthcoming auditions and then make sure you don’t miss them! Ideally, the show will have a blend of enthusiastic newcomers and highly competent, experienced players. This year provided a good case in point, when the parents of a younger performer were persuaded to take part, and turned in a very funny, vital characterisation as the charade playing cow!

The Bowls Club’s Coffee Morning: Well known for their annual out-of-season coffee morning with various stalls, games, refreshments and, their special ‘hook’, a few cards of bingo right at the end, the friendly Bowls Club entertains its members – and any novice or experienced bowler who could be contemplating joining them, with only some month and a half to go before the green is open once more. And its all tomorrow morning, Saturday, March 2, from 10 am till 12 noon in the village hall. Entry is free. What are you waiting for?

Royal British Legion – Table Top Sale: Coming up on Saturday week, March is the Royal British Legion’s Table Top Sale at the village hall from 10 am to 3 pm. You call Margaret Pulfer on 814866 to book your table, for which you pay a tenner, and then the cash from everything you sell is yours to keep. Call her soon!

Is a Puzzlement: Yes, it’s quiz time again, and it’s going to be a ‘Saturday Night at the Movies’ Quiz, all in aid of MOPPs. Bob and Dec are organising the fun, with further entertainment coming from Jim Saphin, and it’s at the village hall on Saturday, March 30. The price of your ticket is £6, which includes a light supper, and the tickets are available from the Post Office and General Stores.

Why not become a Parish Councillor?: There is no doubt that our Parish Council does an immense amount of good in the village, beavering away, often at the humdrum and routine, but sometimes at the vital and exciting, any and all of which will make village life more pleasant or just plain easier. There is currently a vacancy on the Council, which will certainly increase by one when election time comes round in May, and may be increased by even more by the time we get there. Becoming a councillor does carry obligations and commitments, which are not necessarily massively demanding, but will be unavoidable. Please give the matter some serious thought, as a council not up to numerical strength will increase the pressure on the reduced membership, a pressure far less noticeable with a full complement.

If you feel you would like to serve the community in this important way, please have a word with one of – David Shortman, Chairman: cllrdshortman.fairlightpc@gmail.com, or Andrew Mier, Vice Chairman: cllramier.fairlightpc@aol.com or Pauline Collins, Clerk to the Council: fairlightparishcouncil@gmail.com Any of these can tell you of the timescale to be followed, and the Parish Clerk will have nomination packs available early in March. The next local elections will be held on Thursday, May 2. If the election results in the Council remaining incomplete, there may be an opportunity for willing candidates to be co-opted.

The Gardening Club: For their March 4 meeting the Club will be welcoming Ian Everest, speaking here for the first time, at 2.30 pm in the village hall. Ian comes highly recommended and his talk is entitled ‘From the Sussex Ox to the Fordson Major’. Non-members are very welcome at a cost of £2 each, though it would certainly make more sense to join the Club for the absolute bargain price of £6 per household for the whole year!

With the unseasonably warm weather this past week, many of the gardeners out there will be starting to prepare for the approaching seasons, making it a perfect time to visit the Garden Club Hut which resumes operations tomorrow, Saturday, March 2 from 10 am to 12 noon. Why not take the opportunity to renew your membership if you haven’t already done so, or perhaps join the Club as a new member, in which case membership forms are available at the Hut? Then you can stock up on all your gardening needs and go home and use them.

Fairlight History Group: Having had their inaugural meeting to formalise their officers and a constitution in January, our new History Group hit the ground running with their first ‘proper’ meeting last Wednesday week when the first to speak was the estimable Ken Brooks, whose thirty years plus of experience allowed him to delve deeper than most to update us on the history of the ‘newly discovered’ dinosaurs in the district. What appeared to be an audience of more than forty enjoyed the idea of the instant passage of another five million years as footprints and fossils yielded their secrets with Ken’s practised ease. It all bodes well for a fantastic future for this fledgling group, which has already captured the imagination of many a Fairlight (and Pett!) resident.