GREETINGS: Do hope you have kept safe and warm during this second bite of winter. Hibernation seems a good option. But where have the bumble bees gone to, which were on the viburnum last week? And the butterflies which were enjoying the sunshine. If the insects go, the birds will follow, and then us because of their task as pollinators.

CHURCH NEWS: The Eucharistic service for Palm Sunday will be at 9.30am It will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. Following Christ’s entry into Jerusalem, we walk with Him the way to the Cross with special services during the week. On Thursday 29th, Maundy Thursday, there will be a School Easter Service at 9.30 am. Later in the day there will be a Joint Benefice service at Winchelsea at 6 pm. This may include the washing of feet; On 30th March, Good Friday, there will be a quiet service of readings, reflections and music at 2 pm at Icklesham as a joint Benefice service; on 31st March, Easter Eve, there will be a joint Benefice service of lighting the New Fire, communion and a short vigil at 8 pm at Winchelsea. These are all led by Rev. Jonathan Meyer. Then come the glorious Easter Day services : 8am at St Richards. 9.30 am at Icklesham and 11 am at Winchelsea. We are a resurrection people.

WEATHER: Peculiar about sums it up. Why do we often have snow when the daffodils are out? Many early flowers will have been damaged by the extreme cold. It must be that nasty jet stream again, causing havoc. Last Friday it was warm enough to sit in the conservatory. By Saturday it was back to fur boots, gloves and scarves under the winter coats. I was VERY glad not to be running the Hastings half marathon. !!

EASTER CRAFT FAIR: There will be lots of lovely things on sale, with some new stalls this year. Refreshments will be available including a lovely selection of home made cakes, sausage rolls, cheese scones, tea, coffee, and lots of chat. This will take place in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 24th March from 10 am until 2.30 pm, TOMORROW. It is free entry and plenty of free parking. Everyone will be very welcome. The next Craft Fair will be in September.

RYE AND DISTRICT DEMENTIA ACTION ALLIANCE: The A.G.M. will be held on Wednesday 18th April from 6 - 8 pm at ARRCC, Rye Creative Centre, Rye TN31 7LS. There will be information stands, speakers and refreshments. For more information or to register your attendance, please contact rddaa@outlook.com or ring 07737 350 896.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by the Martin Blackman Band playing Covers. There will be more music on Friday 30th with our local Geoff Bellhouse Band playing at 9 pm; Saturday 31st when Los Twangueros will play Latin music. On Sunday from 4 pm it is the Last Stand String Band; and on Monday 2nd, it is Grundy playing Covers. There is a Quiz Night on Wednesday 28th starting at 8.30 pm with proceeds going to Breast Cancer Care

SCHOOL NEWS: The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party took place last Tuesday, with children dressing up as characters from the Alice in Wonderland story. Today, Friday is Wig and Wellie Day, when there will be a day of fabulous sport for everyone. Mary and Iona organised a Stand up to Cancer cake sale which raised £63.50. This was a great example of Love in Action. The Head Teacher Awards this week go to :Squirrel Class to Oscar for his confidence singing to the whole class; Badger Class, Oscar for always being polite, punctual and showing pride in his work; Falcon Class, Jacob for being a good role model; and Fox Class, Mary and Iona for thinking of others. The class awards for good work go to: Squirrel Class, Bryony and Bella; Badger Class, Jasmine and Johnie; Falcon Class, Millie and Mei; and Fox Class, Solomon and Sophie T. The politeness award goes to Evie in Squirrel Class, which was also praised by the Caretaker for tidiness. Falcon Class had 97% of children with 100% attendance and no lates. The House Points go this week to Church House.. Term ends on Friday 29th and Term 5 begins on 16th April.

CONTACT: If there is anything which you would like mentioned in V. V. please use the email at the top. Only too pleased to help with publicity. But I won’t be writing a column next week.

AND FINALLY: May I wish everyone a Happy Easter. And don’t forget to put your clocks forward an hour on Saturday night. Silly business !!!!!!!