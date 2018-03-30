GREETINGS: Yes, I know what I said about no news this week, but a couple of things have come up.

CHURCH NEWS: The Easter services are as follows : Maundy Thursday 29 March: Joint Benefice Service at St. Thomas at 6 pm.

Good Friday 30 March : Joint Benefice Service at Icklesham at 2 pm. This will be a quiet time of reflection, prayer and meditative music. Easter Eve 31 March : Joint Benefice Service at St. Thomas at 8 pm. This will be non-eucharistic and include the lighting of the first fire.

Easter Day : the first Eucharist of Easter at 8am at St. Richards : 9.30 am at Icklesham : 11am at St Thomas. Plenty of choice there.

LILIES: Christine says,”Thank you to all who have donated lilies.. Our church will look beautiful this Easter with more than 100 lilies given in memory of loved ones. The list of names will be on view from Easter for two weeks. The church is open every day, so why not visit to admire the arrangements and remember your loved ones at this special time.

The church ladies will be decorating on Easter Saturday morning from 10am. If you would like to help or wish to put your own flowers into the church, please go along. All are welcome.”

QUEEN’S HEAD EASTER MINI BEER FESTIVAL: There will be great live music every day, lashings of local ales and real food. Friday 30th March, 9 - 11 pm, the Geoff Bellhouse Band; Saturday 31st March for 4 - 6 pm, Los Twangueros playing Latin ; Easter Sunday 4 - 6pm, The Last Stand String Band playing Transatlantic; Holiday Monday 4 - 6 pm Grundy playing Covers.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: The first show of the year is on Saturday 7th April in the Memorial Hall. As well as flowers and cookery there is a class for home-made compost. This class is kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea of Manor Farm Oast. Schedules costing £1 can be obtained from Ann Osborne at 22, High Fords or Judy at Winchelsea Beach Post Office. The £1 includes your membership of the Society.

AND FINALLY: Having said I wouldn’t be writing this week, I get another opportunity to wish everyone a VERY HAPPY EASTER