GREETING: Hope the Easter Bunny brought you at least one chocolate egg to enjoy. I also hope that you had a blessed Easter

Just a quickie this week - I’m trying to have a break!!!!!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Eucharist for the second Sunday of Easter will be led by Rev. Barry Carter. People often wonder why Easter can be at different times each year. My book says, “Easter Sunday is the first Sunday after the full moon following the vernal equinox, (21st March usually.)” During Easter Week, do try to find a few moments to go to see the lovely flowers in the church, especially the lilies.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY SPRING SHOW: The first show of the year is on Saturday 7th April form 2pm in the Memorial Hall. TOMORROW. There are bound to be lovely displays of daffodils, tulips, hellebores, camellias and other flowers which I haven’t thought of. As well as flowers and cookery classes, there is a special class for home made compost; this is kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea of Manor Farm Oast. Can anyone beat Judy’s lovely rich compost??!

ICKLESHAM CASUALS: The first team of Icklesham Casuals play Sovereign Saints in the final of the Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup at the Pilot Field on Monday 9th April with the kick-off at 7.30 pm. Admission will probably be £3 and £2 concessions. All support for the side will be most welcome.

WEATHER: I have just come in from a little gentle gardening, cutting old leaves from the hellebores. I was accompanied by a singing robin and buzzing bumble bees. And it was quarter to seven. In amongst the beautiful white, pink, spotted and purple flowers, I found a tiny deep purple one - almost black. Joy!

AND FINALLY: Have a lovely week everyone.