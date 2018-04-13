GREETINGS: Beware today, it is Friday 13th ! Hope you have had a good week.

CHURCH NEWS: The Parish Eucharist at 9.30am on Sunday will be led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. This is the third Sunday of Easter. It is known traditionally as the Good Shepherd Sunday. The Annual Parish Church Meeting will be held in church on Saturday 21st April at 12 noon, following the Coffee Morning. It would be very good to have a well-attended meeting. This is in effect the AGM of the church. Do come and have your say about what is good and what you think could be better. Everyone in the parish is entitled to attend and vote for the Church Wardens.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: After a wet start to the morning, the sun came out and it was a lovely afternoon for the Spring Flower Show. Although the entry numbers were low, the quality of the flowers was very good.. As people came into the hall, they were greeted by a lovely aroma of hyacinths.

It was nice to see new people walking around and a few even joined the Society. There were also new members showing on the day. Congratulations to all the trophy winners. The Janette and John Ireland Cup was won jointly by Judy Foster and Ann Osborne. Ann also won the most points in classes 15 - 25, and Best in Show with her cyclamen. Wendy Wall won the certificate for best in the cookery section with her ginger nut biscuits. Joan Butler won the Compost Cup, kindly sponsored by Kate and Syd Mylrea of Manor Farm Oast. Pam Lee won the cup for the most points in the show. Thank you to Michael for setting up the hall on Friday night; Helen for running the raffle; Judy for also running the raffle and helping to sort out the points; and Kim and her little helpers Lily and Maisie for teas and doing the washing up. Finally, thanks to the judges who had the hard task of choosing the winners. The next show will be on 4th August which is also the day of the Summer Fete. In my opinion it was probably unfortunate that the event was running at the exact same time as the similar event in Winchelsea. Perhaps this is something which could be checked in the future?

RYE AND DISTRICT DEMENTIA ACTION ALLIANCE: The venue for the AGM has been changed. It will now be held on Wednesday 18th April from 6 - 8 pm at Tilling Green Community Centre, Rye, TN31 7 BE. There will be information stands, speakers and refreshments. For more information or to register your attendance, please contact rddaa@outlook.com or ring 07737 350 896. Look out for posters for a screening of My Fair Lady next month.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday from 4 - 6 will be played by King Size Slim Duo playing Heavy Weight Accoustics. Do you know about the Happy Hour from 4 - 6 every Monday to Thursday? This is also at the Royal Oak in Pett.

ROBIN HOOD INN: The Presentation Evening for RHBS will be on Tuesday 17th April at 7.30 pm at The Robin Hood. There will be a Banquet served on Monday 23rd April, so call in, see the fantastic menu and book your table.

CONTACT: If you have anything to add to V.V. do please be in touch. And tell Stuart about things for the magazine. He’s doing a grand job as Editor.

AND FINALLY: Don’t put your wellies away yet - there is still a lot of standing water. My grass is still soggy, too wet to cut although others around me are able to get at theirs.