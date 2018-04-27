GREETINGS: Do hope everyone is fit and well. The hedges are still beautiful with all the blackthorn blossom, but it is going over fast in the heat. It will be May blossom soon, and the bluebells are out in the woods, at least two weeks early. Do the clouts get cast when the blossom or the month is out? The wood anemones haven’t finished flowering, so there is a real carpet of colour to admire.

CHURCH NEWS: There is no service at Icklesham this Sunday. All members of the congregation are invited to St. Thomas’ Winchelsea for a united Benefice service at 11am. This joining together happens when there are 5 Sundays in the month. The Vicar, Jonathan Meyer is looking at the possibility of rotating this service between the various churches. He would be grateful for ideas or suggestions about this. Tuesday is Mayday. I wonder how many maypoles will be danced around? Not many, I suspect. Although there is an increased interest. all these old folk traditions.

FELLOWSHIP LUNCH: This is TODAY, so it is a bit late to tell Joyce Davidson that you would like to come, but it is worth an ask. Her phone number is 01797 22 71 68. The lunch takes place at the Community Hall at Winchelsea Beach at 12 for 12.30.

WEATHER: This is the weather the cuckoo likes, and so do I. When flowers betumble the chestnut spikes, and nestlings fly. I haven’t heard a cuckoo for three years now, and despite the heat, the trees are not all in leaf yet. It came a bit too suddenly and a bit too hot, didn’t it? Something a little more gentle with a few sprinkling showers would be better for the growing season. Mind you, I have enjoyed the heat and being able to sit outside in the sunshine.

OPEN GARDENS: St. Michael’s Hospice Open Garden Season is just around the corner, with the first openings taking place in Winchelsea on Tuesday 1st May, 10.30 am - 4pm. Eight beautiful gardens boasting herbaceous borders, strawberry trees, a Victorian rockery, fantastic water features and superb views towards the sea and Rye, make up this fantastic first stop on the Open Gardens calendar. For more information about this year’s Open Gardens, visit their website www.stmichaelshospice.com/opengardens or call Kirsty Williams on 01424 44 51 77 ext. 5134 or 01424 45 79 64.

QUIZ NIGHT: There will be a Quiz Night to support the Hospice in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 28th April starting at 7.30 pm

RHBS: The Robin Hood Bonfire Society will be hosting the over 60s lunch in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 28th April from 12 noon. This is free to residents of the village who qualify and is another example of the generosity of the folk at RHBS.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music from 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Porchlight Smokers playing Blues.

EXHIBITION: The Icklesham Art Group will be holding an exhibition in the Memorial Hall on Saturday 5th May and Sunday 6th May between 10am and 4pm. on both days. Ploughman’s Lunches will be served between 12 - 2 pm. Teas, coffees etc will be available all day. Original prints and paintings will be available for sale over the two days. Lots of free parking next to the exhibition.

CONCERTS: Elijah by Mendelssohn, performed by the Winchelsea Singers was a resounding success. The concert was much enjoyed by the packed audience and large choir alike. The Singers are resting now until the autumn.

ANOTHER CONCERT: If you like choral music, you may like to know about the performance coming up on 5th May in the White Rock Theatre. Hastings Philharmonic Choir is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. To mark this auspicious occasion, they will join with the Hastings Philharmonic Orchestra, Hastings Philharmonic Chamber Choir, international soloists and a visiting choir from Kosova, which is celebrating 10 years of independence. Kosovan Philharmie are bringing singers to join in, making about 150 singers to perform THE REQUIEM by VERDI. This is going to be a fantastic occasion and one not to be missed. The inspirational conductor, Marcio da Silva will be in charge and it is all getting very exciting. It begins at 7pm.

SCHOOL NEWS: It pleases me that the Curious Curriculum approach to learning is getting the children involved in the activities of Robin Hood. Since I was born in an area of Nottingham called Sherwood, (not the forest!) I feel an affinity with the Merry Men. There has been much outside activity in the lovely weather. Clubs have started again this week. The Headteacher Awards this week go to : Squirrel Class, George; Badger Class, Charlie; Falcon Class, Mabel and Fox Class, Amaro. The Politeness award goes to Cooper in Squirrel Class. The Class awards for good work go to : Squirrel Class, Betty, Thomas and Charlie; Badger Class, Daisie and Isla; Falcon Class, Millie and Fredy and Fox Class, Sophie T. and Solomon. The Caretaker was best pleased with Falcon Class for their tidiness efforts. and Falcon Class also won the attendance award. House Points go to Church House. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: If there is anything you would like to have published in V. V. do please get in touch.

AND FINALLY: Enjoy your week whatever you will be doing.