GREETINGS: How are your webbed feet? We do seem to need them at the moment don’t we? Hard to think that is May. Feels more like March, although it was quite warm then.

CHURCH NEWS: The Parish Eucharist for Rogation Sunday will be led by the Vicar, Rev Jonathan Meyer, beginning at 9.30 am. If the weather is suitable there will be a procession into the churchyard. In days gone by there would have been a beating of the bounds and blessing of the crops. Tuesday 8th May is commemorated as VE Day 1945. Wednesday 9th is the Liberation Day of Guernsey and Jersey, but Sark had to wait until Thursday 10th. This year Ascension Day falls on 10th and there will be a Prayer Book service at St. Thomas, Winchelsea at 6 pm. Icklesham urgently needs an Treasurer following the resignation of Marilyn Shone for health reasons.

WEATHER: I’m writing on Monday. Nuff said. It is cold, wet and windy. I have been told of people who have heard a cuckoo, and I feel really sorry for the bird. He must be wondering why he bothered to fly all that way!! Thank you to those who contacted me. I haven’t yet been able to go out to listen. Before this onslaught of wind and rain, I had a lovely display of tulips, taking pride of place now that the daffodils have finished flowering.

ART SHOW: The Exhibition will be open on Saturday 5th and Sunday 6th May from 10 am to 4pm on both days. Ploughman’s Lunches will be served between 12 - 2 pm. teas, coffees etc will be available all day. Original prints and paintings will be available for sale over the two days. Lots of free parking next to the exhibition.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Bagge and Armer playing Blues. There will be a Quiz night on Wednesday 9th starting at 8.30 pm. raising funds for the Conquest MRI Scanner appeal. Food is served all day from 12 noon until 9.15 pm. Booking is advisable.

LOTTERY NEWS: The New Pavilion April Lottery Draw was made at the Icklesham Quiz Night on Saturday, by Marc Baker. 1sr Prize, £50 Jeff Shepherd; 2nd Prize, £25 Eve Ovenden; 3rd Prize £20 Bob Woolgar; 4th Prize £15 Mark Taylor; 5th Prize £10 James Jury and 6th Prize, £5 Jordan Soan. Thanks to everyone who supports the lottery, new members are all welcome to join, for £1 per month, £12 for 12 monthly draws. Email Stuart on gdadstu10@gmail.com for more details.

ALI’s QUIZ NIGHT: raises £500 for St Michaels Hospice!!! Thanks to the 14 teams that supported this evening it was all very much appreciated. Allsorts, Team Name & Casuals Reserves were the early leaders, Nobbys Nuts along with Golden Arrows then joined the front runners by round 5 High Fords Hooligans , Bexhill Beads, Casuals, Late Comers , Flower Power were chasing the HF Hooligans. The 30 Something’s, One Out All Out , Saints & Sinners & Fact Hunters were putting in some good rounds. The top 4 at the end was 30 Something’s 4th 210 Casuals 3rd 212 joint 1st Flower Power & High Ford Hooligans 213 points . A tie breaker was used and High Ford Hooligans were declared winners! Thanks very much to the Robin Hood Bonfire Society who set the Hall up for the evening and also the RHBS donated £20 to make the grand total up to £500, which was very generous of them. Thanks to Sean and Stoolball Club for their support during the evening also thanks to everyone that donated raffle prizes. This is the last Quiz of the season I hope that you all enjoy the Summer and thanks to everyone for their continued support.

CONCERT: The Verdi Requiem will be performed by Hastings Philharmonic Choir and Orchestra, with Kosovan Philharmonie at 7 pm on Saturday 5th May in the White Rock Theatre. The Hastings Choir celebrates its 90th Anniversary this year. It is going to be really splendid - do come.

SCHOOL NEWS: One of the items on the Newsletter is about swimming in term 6. I do hope appropriate weather has been ordered. There will be further grounds Days on Monday 21st May and Friday 25th May. Ideas for summer planting are needed. The Headteacher Awards this week go to :Squirrel Class, Autumn for always being kind; Badger Class, Peggy for excellent enthusiasm; Falcon Class, Tiggy for showing consideration in class; and Fox Class, Freddie for a good attitude in learning. The class awards for good work go to : Squirrel Class, Lucia and Nathan; Badger Class, Johnie and Christie; Falcon Class, Skie and Tiggy; Fox Class, Lottie, Ford and Kyle. The Politeness award goes to Heidi in Falcon Class. The caretaker was pleased with Fox Class which also won the attendance award. House points this week go to Church House. Well done everybody.

AND FINALLY: Let us hope that by the time you read this the weather will have remembered that it is supposed to be Spring!