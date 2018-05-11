GREETINGS: Bank Holiday Weekend, and the sun is shining. Incredible !! Do hope you enjoyed whatever you did at the early Spring holiday. I had a fantastic, musical week end, and although it was hard work, it was really superb. If you know Verdi’s Requiem , you will understand. If not, then perhaps you don’t like that kind of music. We performed at the White Rock Theatre, and the view from the windows was of a pier very crowded with visitors. No sign of any Morris men though.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service for the seventh Sunday of Easter will be a Eucharist service led by Rev. Barry Carter. This is the Sunday after Ascension Day. Monday 14th is St. Matthew’s day. He was not one of the original twelve apostles chosen by Jesus but was selected by lot after the crucifixion to replace Judas Iscariot. Only a week to go to the Royal Wedding.

WEATHER: As I’ve already mentioned, we have had that rare event - a fine, warm bank Holiday. The sun really has some strength to it now, so after all the rain the previous week, a fair amount of baking of the earth has been happening. Have you tried any digging recently? I reckon that you could make bricks out of some of the clay in my garden.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The Live music on Sunday at 4 pm will be played by Barefoot Chicken, playing until 6 pm. Now there is an important message from Ian.

Message from Ian and Alan: “As you know I participate in a charity bicycle ride at least once a year, 2018 will be no exception – I will be teaming up with Alan Bates again, supporting the Royal British Legion and taking 4 days to sit on a saddle from London to Ypres in Belgium from June 28 – July 2.

I can’t tell you how many miles it is because nobody has told us yet….what I do know is that whatever the conditions and any aches or pains we will feel extremely humble, as we pass through many sites of conflict from World War 1.

The Royal British Legion have continued to support our armed forces with practical help for people prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice to protect us from enemies, from over 100 years ago to the present day.

So here we are again to raise money for a fantastic cause.

I don’t really need to say “Please give generously” because I have been overwhelmed so many times by the reaction to my round robin emails and collection bottles in the pub.

We are also having a fundraising dance with the fabulous Rockitmen at Pett Village Hall on Friday 1 June at 730-late. Tickets are £10, there is a licensed bar and a raffle, be great to see you there.

Thank you so much for your support - https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alan-ians-ride2018

Ian & Alan

SCHOOL NEWS: The business Ambassadors went out on their last visit of the year, to Ashburnham Place, near Battle. They gave a presentation about Emergency services. They much enjoyed their visit, and saw the tea room, and the kitchen, and watched presentations from other schools.

Amy, Sophie, Ruby-Jude and Tiggy ran the mini marathon and gained second place for the school Team Award. There will be a good quality Jumble Sale after school today, Friday 11th. There will be two more Grounds days, on Monday 21st and Friday 25th On Friday 18th May the school will be holding a red, white and blue day to celebrate the Royal Wedding the following day. In the afternoon there will be fun and games on the field, weather permitting. Year 6 SATS week is 14 - 18th May. Early nights, chaps. Plenty of awards this week. The Head Teacher awards go to : Squirrel Class, Finn for helping others; Badger Class, Daisie for consistently challenging herself; Falcon Class, Mei for being an outstanding student; and Fox Class, Kyle for making a super effort in the practice for SATS. Class awards for good work go to : Squirrel Class, Arthur and Cooper; Badger Class, Liam and Summer E.; Falcon Class, Grace and Leo; and Fox Class, Billy and Georgina. The Politeness Award goes to Leo in Falcon Class. The Caretaker gave his award to Squirrel Class this week. Falcon Class had the best attendance and House points went to Oast House. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: If there is anything which you would like published in V. V. please let me know.

AND FINALLY: May blossom is out, so you may cast a clout. The trouble with the heat is that the blossom doesn’t last very long. Tulips are, or have been wonderful this year, and now there is a bit of a lull until the agapanthus get going, unless you have geraniums and all sorts of daisy flowers

Have a good week.