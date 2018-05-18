GREETINGS: I have heard of some people with a really nasty cold and chest infection, so I hope those people soon feel better, and the rest of us don’t catch it. Get out into the sunshine and soak up some vitamin D, - it’s good for you, wearing sun screen of course.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30 am service for Pentecost, or Whit Sunday as we used to call it, will be Parish Eucharist led by the Vicar, Rev. Jonathan Meyer. On Thursday 24th we commemorate John and Charles Wesley, hymn writers and Evangelists; and on Friday 25th it is the Venerable Bede, monk at Jarrow ,scholar and historian who has our thoughts. The PCC is in need of a new Treasurer. There is information in the latest Parish Mag, but it isn’t that complicated.

SPRING FAYRE: On Saturday 26th May, from 10.30am - 3.30 pm there will be a Late Spring Fayre in the Memorial Hall organised by Icklesham Church. There will be lots of stalls, a raffle, plant sales and scrumptious refreshments, from light bites to a 2 course lunch for £6. Later on there will be cream teas. All profits go to much needed Church funds.

WEDDING: I expect many people will want to watch the build up of the celebrations for the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan at mid-day. We wish them all happiness together. The Royal family has moved on a long way since King Edward abdicated to marry an American divorcee. History is, in a way, repeating itself with the added factor of Meghan’s African heritage.

WEATHER: May is having fun with us. The sun is warm and the showers are a bit heavy sometimes, but everything is growing furiously. Many bulbs, daffodils and tulips in particular, are over; azaleas are glorious and the grass needs cutting almost the day after it was just cut !!

WINCHELSEA ARTS: The performer for the final concert in the 2017 / 18 season has had to withdraw, and will be replaced by talented South African pianist, Niel du Preez. He will be playing Schubert’s last piano sonata and pieces by Debussy, Scriabin and Bach. The evening supper to follow the concert has been cancelled. This takes place in St. Thomas’ Church at 7.30 pm on Saturday 19th May.

MY FAIR LADY: There will be a relaxed screening of the film to celebrate the Royal Wedding, at 2 pm (doors open) on Friday 18th May in the Rye Community Centre, Conduit Hill. There will be a Hat Competition and Raffle. The happy couple will be toasted in the interval and everyone will sing “I’m getting married in the morning.” Tea and cakes will be served, costing £3.50. This presentation is by the Rye and District Dementia Action Alliance. Everyone is welcome.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by The Informers playing Covers. There will be a Quiz Night on Wednesday 23rd at 8.30 pm with all proceeds in aid of the Conquest MRI Scanner Appeal. Ian is in training for his cycle ride from London to Ypres at the end of June.

SCHOOL NEWS: Congratulations to the school athletics team which performed well with great team spirit last week. In preparation for the Summer Fayre, there will be a PTFA meeting at school on Thursday 24th may at 2pm. All parents are invited to offer their help at this major fund raiser for the school. The Year 6 children have completed their SATS week. A meeting will be held in term 6 for anyone who may be interested in becoming a School Governor. Today, Friday, the children may be dressing in red, white and blue colours to celebrate the Royal Wedding. There will be two Grounds days next week, Monday 21st and Friday 25th. All help will be very welcome. Awards this week go to : Head Teacher’s Awards; Squirrel Class, Fyfe for enthusiastic learning; Badger Class, Oscar for always being considerate and thought ful; Falcon Class, Bowe for making a great effort in class; and Fox Class, Connor for being enthusiastic in everything ! The class awards for good work go to : Squirrel Class, Ava and Lucia; Badger Class, Deacon and Hannah; Falcon Class, Lauren and Lily-Rose R. and Fox Class, Sophie A. and Solomon. The politeness award goes to Shaiden in Badger Class and the caretaker also praised Badger Class. Fox Class won the attendance award and House Points went to Orchard House. Well done everybody.

CONTACT: Please be in touch if there is anything which you would like to have included in V. V. Thank you.

AND FINALLY: If you are having your own party to celebrate the Royal Wedding, I hope it is splendid. I have a private thought that Meghan may not wear white. We’ll soon know. Enjoy your week.