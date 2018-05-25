GREETINGS: Wasn’t the “Wedding of the Year” wonderful? Some changes will probably be seen in the British Monarchy now, but I do hope it doesn’t upset our beloved Queen. And well done Charles to step in at the last minute. Maybe you weren’t hooked to that on the television and preferred the football. Whatever, it was a lovely day for it.

CHURCH NEWS: The service at 9.30 am for Trinity Sunday will be Parish Eucharist, led by Rev. Dick Dengate. People to commemorate this week include Augustine, the first Archbishop of Canterbury in 605; Joan of Arc on Wednesday 30th, Corpus Christi on Thursday 31st and the visit of the Blessed Virgin Mary to her cousin Elizabeth on Friday 1st June. Tuesday 29th is Oak Apple day also known as Royal Oak Day. It used to be a holiday to commemorate the restoration of the Monarchy in 1660

LATE SPRING FAYRE: In the Memorial Hall on Saturday 26th you will find lots of stalls, tombola, a raffle, plant sales, and scrumptious refreshments, from light bites to a 2 course lunch for £6. Later on there will be cream teas. This opens at 10.30 and closes at 3.30 pm. All profits will go to much needed Church funds.

WEATHER: I’m not sure that I agree with the poet about being in England in April. It is all so beautiful at present. If you drive along the A259 to Rye, it is a drive through a road lined with exquisite May blossom. The bushes are so heavy with flowers, they are quite weighed down. And it’s hot enough to cast lots of clouts. Roses are out all over everywhere, at least a couple of weeks early..And the beans are starting their journey up the poles. Probably we shall pay for all the glory now by having a cold, wet August !!

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music on Sunday will be played by the Turpin Stand Band, playing Blues. Ian is training hard for his ride from London to Ypres in Belgium at the end of June. This is supporting the Royal British Legion, and it will take 4 days in the saddle. There is a fundraising dance with the fabulous Rockitmen at Pett Village Hall on Friday 1st June at 7.30 pm until late. There is a licensed bar and a raffle. Everyone is invited to come along.

SCHOOL NEWS: As part of the Curious Curriculum, asking whether Robin Hood was a hero or a villain, the Olympic team B.E.S.T. Educational Archery will be visiting the school in early July. The Jumble Sale raised £88 which will be used in the summer production of Robin Hood and the Sherwood Hoodies; and the “wear blue for NF day” raised £74.44 which will go to The Childhood Tumour Trust. The Headteacher’s awards this week go to ;Squirrel Class, Thomas for being kind and helpful; Badger Class, Finley for showing enthusiasm; Falcon Class, Euan for being positive and helpful in class, and Fox Class, Grace for super help in Squirrel Class. The class awards for good work go to; Squirrel Class, George and Millie; Badger Class, Annie and Harry; Falcon Class, Jacob and Millie; and Fox Class, Sophie T. and all of year 6 for hard work during SATS. The politeness award goes to Euan in Badger Class ; the caretaker praised Squirrel Class; the attendance award is amazing - Fox Class had 100% of children had 100% attendance and no lates. House points were given to Orchard House. Well done everybody. There have been two more Grounds Days, and the school closes today for the holiday at the end of term 5.

CONTACT: Please do let me know if there is anything which you would like included in V. V.

AND FINALLY: Possibly a quiet week with no football finals or royal weddings. There is the Church Spring Fayre and a holiday from school. Whatever you have planned, enjoy it.