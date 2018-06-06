GREETINGS: Doesn’t sunbathing take up a lot of time?! I’m much enjoying watching my garden grow and “managing” people to work for me. We always used to speak of “flaming June.” Now depending on the state of the weather, you can vary your tone of voice. if it is lovely, as it was today (Sunday) you use a satisfied voice: but on the other hand, if it is blooming awful you say it in a very disgusted way. Whatever - the roses are gorgeous and the beans are galloping up their poles.

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist will be led by Rev. Richard Orchard. There will be a Church Coffee Morning on Saturday 16th June from 10.30 am until noon. You will find tea, coffee, biscuits and cake. There will be a bring-and-buy and some produce, and a cake stall. Do come, bring your friends and enjoy a chat. During the week we commemorate Columba, the Abbot of Iona in 597; Her Majesty’s Official Birthday with the Trooping of the Colour, both on Saturday 9th; on Sunday 10th it is Prince Philip’s birthday (born in 1921- you do the maths) and Saint Richard, Bishop of Chichester 1253 on Saturday 16th

WEATHER: Hot and sunny with rain overnight - good. The forecast for the week was not particularly bright, with lots of low cloud carried on a N.E. wind. We are approaching the summer solstice, so I expect that it will become cold and wet !!

CONTACT: Please let me know if you would like publicity for any events or goings-on in the village.

AND FINALLY: Please keep in touch, but I shall be out of action for a couple of weeks at least.