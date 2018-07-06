GREETINGS: Just where has this year gone? Over half way through already. Hope you are keeping well in the heat. I’m very appreciative of the instructions to take things very easy and not overdo things. It’s not difficult to do just that !!

CHURCH NEWS: The 9.30am Parish Eucharist service will be led by Rev. Iain Morrison. On Saturday 7th we remember Thomas Becket, Archbishop of Canterbury and martyr 1170; on Wednesday 11th we recall Benedict, Abbot of Monte Cassino and father of western Monasticism 550; As the church in Winchelsea is dedicated to St. Thomas, there will be a splendid Patronal Service at 11am on Sunday. Pegasus Chamber Choir will be singing the Schubert Mass in G also specially composed pieces by a patron of Winchelsea Arts, Roxanna Panufnic. On the Saturday evening, Pegasus will present a concert of music “To be sung on the water”. This concert is in church and begins at 7.30 pm.

COFFEE MORNING: There will be a Coffee Morning in Icklesham Church on Saturday 21st July from 10.30 t0 12 noon. There you will find friends, tea, coffee biscuits and cake. There will also be cakes and pies for sale and a bric-a-brac table.

WEATHER: The heatwave continues. I found the increased humidity last Sunday difficult to cope with. Dry heat is easier. And so far no hose pipe ban. But pots do need watering.

TABLE SALE: There will be lots of activity at Five Villages House on Saturday 21st July from 11am to 3 pm. Make a note of the date NOW and I will give more details next time.

QUEEN’S HEAD: The live music at 4 pm on Sunday will be played by Walking Snakes playing Roots and Cajun. There will be a Quiz night on Wednesday 11th at 8.30 pm with proceeds in aid of the British Legion. By the time you read this Ian will have completed his cycle ride to Ypres also in aid of the British Legion. It will have been a hot ride I think. Have you sponsored him yet?

SCHOOL NEWS: This week I am simply going to say”well done” to all award winners, because a very exciting and important event is happening tomorrow, Saturday. It is Icklesham School’s SUMMER FAYRE. This opens at 11 am until 2 pm. There will be many stalls, including BBQ, Tombola, Raffle, and a Dance Display. This is an important fund raiser for the school so do come along if you are able. Miss Deaton has begun her maternity leave, and everyone . wishes her well and looks forward to news of the baby’s arrival. Parents and children of the new reception class in September have visited the school this week

The magazine is a great source of information as to what is happening.

AND FINALLY: Stay safe in the sun, don’t work too hard and remember all this lovely weather when it turns cold and wet in August !!!!!!!!!!!!! The weather usually breaks for Wimbledon.